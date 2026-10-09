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UK PM Burnham's Labour fends off left-wing Greens in local election - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK PM Burnham's Labour fends off left-wing Greens in local election

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Politics Elections UK Labour Party Green Party

Labour Beats Green Party in Holborn and St Pancras By-Election Boost

Labour Secures Victory in Central London By-Election

Election Overview and Results

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Andy Burnham's Labour Party won an election for the parliamentary seat vacated by former leader Keir Starmer on Friday, fending off a strong challenge from the left-wing Green Party in a boost for the British prime minister.

Vote Counts and Key Candidates

Labour candidate Sagal Abdi-Wali, the leader of the local council, won the by-election in the central London constituency of Holborn and St Pancras with 12,292 votes, compared with 8,928 for Zack Polanski, the Green Party leader.

Political Context and Implications

Labour's Position and Strategy

Labour had been widely expected to hold the seat, as Burnham seeks to repair his party's damaged appeal among core voters in big cities after two bruising years in government under Starmer.

Competition from Reform and Green Parties

While Labour's main rival in national polls is currently the populist Reform Party, the governing party is seeking to shore up support among left-leaning voters who had turned to the Greens before a national vote due in mid-2029.

Impact on Green Party and Zack Polanski

The result will be a blow to Polanski, a 43-year-old former actor and hypnotherapist, who has promised to make his party "an eco-populist" movement and draw support away from Labour — a strategy that had been working until Burnham came to power.

Victory Speech and Future Outlook

Tribute to Keir Starmer and Policy Focus

Abdi-Wali paid tribute to Starmer in her victory speech and said she wanted to work with Burnham on issues such as housing.

Message to Constituents

"We have a responsibility to defend what we've built and pass it on," she said. "Throughout our campaign, we chose hope, and the people of Holborn and St Pancras chose it with us. And now it's time to deliver."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Kevin Buckland)

Key Takeaways

  • Labour’s win represents a boost for Prime Minister Andy Burnham, reinforcing the party’s appeal in core urban areas where it faced erosion.
  • Although the Greens ran a vigorous campaign under Zack Polanski, mobilizing strong grassroots support, the result underscores persistent challenges for them in breaching Labour’s stronghold.
  • Voter engagement remained weak: turnout at 38.7% was the lowest of any by‑election this parliament, indicating ongoing voter apathy even in high‑stakes contests.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Holborn and St Pancras seat vacant?
The seat was vacated by former Labour leader Keir Starmer.

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