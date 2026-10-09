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Polish police arrest multiple teens over 'Bloody Friday' school attack threats - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Polish police arrest multiple teens over 'Bloody Friday' school attack threats

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Polish Police Detain Teens Amid 'Bloody Friday' School Attack Threats

By Pawel Florkiewicz and Alicja Surdy

Nationwide Response to School Attack Threats in Poland

Background and Recent Incidents

WARSAW, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Polish police have arrested a string of young people, mainly for making threats related to school attacks, they said on Friday, as authorities sought to calm fears spurred by rumours online of a "Bloody Friday" after two stabbing sprees in as many days.

Social media in Poland has been filled with talk of a supposed online challenge that could be behind the attacks, but police on Friday said their investigations had found no evidence of this.

Government and Police Actions

The incidents have prompted a nationwide security response, with police deployed to 10,000 schools and the government warning against the spread of misinformation that officials fear could inspire copycat attacks.

"There is a lot of emotionally charged misinformation circulating online - spontaneous reactions born of understandable anxiety - but there is no sign of any nationwide 'challenge' taking place," Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski told private broadcaster TVN24.

"We cannot rule out the possibility that one, two or three individuals might be communicating in a group, hatching a plan, or that a copycat could emerge. However, we see no evidence of a threat stemming from a group of people coordinating to harm someone today."

Police Presence and Detentions

POLICE PRESENT AT SCHOOLS NATIONWIDE

Police said they had detained 10 people, mainly for making threats online, with further arrests being announced as the morning progressed.

These included a 13-year-old from Warsaw who posted a photo of a knife in a class group chat and threatened other students, a 14-year-old in Warsaw detained on school grounds with a knife and firecrackers, and two 15-year-olds from Pruszkow County just outside the capital who posted a video with threats to kill.

Details of Recent Attacks

On Thursday, a 15-year-old former pupil wearing a helmet-mounted camera killed one employee and injured two others at a Polish primary school in Leszczydol-Nowiny, northeast of Warsaw. On Wednesday, a 19-year-old wounded 10 people including himself at another school in Ostroleka, northeastern Poland.

Social Media and Investigation

Several social media accounts posted pictures of a TikTok account which supposedly belonged to Thursday's attacker and featured images taken before the attack. Reuters was unable to find the account, which appeared to have been taken down.

"Officers from the Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime (CBZC) are aware of the content posted on the TikTok account in question," CBZC told Reuters by email, adding that it was cooperating with the platform.

TikTok did not reply to an emailed request for comment.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz, Alicja Surdy, Alan CharlishEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Two knife attacks occurred in less than 48 hours: a 19‑year‑old wounded 9–10 people on October 7 in Ostrołęka; a 15‑year‑old ex‑student killed one and injured two on October 8 near Warsaw (euronews.com).
  • Claims of a “Bloody Friday” school‑attack online challenge triggered panic but police found no evidence of coordinated group activity (demagog.org.pl).
  • Authorities detained several teens: including a 17‑year‑old in Przasnysz for creating the online video, another 17‑year‑old in Sierpc with two knives, plus others posting threats or imagery (euronews.com).
  • Police have deployed officers to around 10,000 schools nationwide to prevent copycat violence, while some schools cancelled in-person classes as a precaution (euronews.com).
  • Officials, including Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski, denounced the spread of emotionally‑charged misinformation and urged reliance on verified sources (demagog.org.pl).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Polish police arrest multiple teenagers?
Polish police arrested several teenagers for making threats of school attacks and spreading related threats online.
What is 'Bloody Friday' in the context of this article?
'Bloody Friday' refers to rumors and online challenges allegedly linked to recent stabbing incidents at Polish schools.
How did authorities respond to the school attack threats?
Authorities increased police presence at 10,000 schools and warned against the spread of misinformation to prevent copycat attacks.
Were there any confirmed coordinated attacks in Poland?
No, police found no evidence of a coordinated group attack, only isolated individuals involved.
What role did social media play in these events?
Social media fueled fears and spread misinformation about the attacks, with some accounts falsely linking incidents to online challenges.

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