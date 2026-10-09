GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Euro skids toward fifth weekly fall but selling pressure slows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Euro skids toward fifth weekly fall but selling pressure slows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Euro Approaches Fifth Weekly Drop Amid Slowing Downward Momentum

Market Trends and Currency Movements

By Tom Westbrook

Euro's Recent Performance

SINGAPORE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The euro was headed for a fifth straight weekly drop on Friday, though there were signs the selling streak was losing momentum as France's tumbling debt market stabilised and a decline in US yields took some steam out of the dollar's rally.

The common currency had hit a 17-month low of $1.1161 on Monday on market worries about France's record high debt load and the difficult political path to budget cuts, in contrast with a robust-looking US dollar and US economy.

It has since recovered to trade at $1.1211, for a fall this week of 0.3% and a five-week drop of more than 3% on the dollar.

Cross Currency Movements

The euro/sterling cross is also down 0.3% on the week to trade near a 16-month low at 84.74 pence. The euro/Swiss cross has steadied around 0.9324 francs per euro after notching last week its biggest weekly fall in 17 months.

Analyst Insights on Euro Trends

"My take is all the moves are pretty stretched," said Matt Simpson, senior analyst at StoneX in Brisbane.

"You probably only get two or three big moves a year on the euro and this has been one of them... but bearish momentum is waning (and) I'd tread really carefully at these lows."

French Political and Social Developments

France's far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen presented plans this week to cut the budget deficit, which markets took as reassuring given hard-left rival Jean-Luc Melenchon has asked the central bank to cancel government debts.

French students blockaded high schools and marched through cities on Thursday in the latest wave of protests about education conditions, highlighting the tricky balance for leaders between demand for social spending and leery markets.

Market Reactions to French Events

"France's bond sell-off and the social unrest are now operating in a feedback loop," said Macquarie strategists Thierry Wizman and Gareth Berry in a note to clients.

"An intensification of the street riots could lead to higher bond yield spreads."

Global Currency Overview

Elsewhere, the dollar's moves were small and gains slowed as US yields headed for their biggest weekly drop in about three months, with the market rallying strongly overnight.

Yen and Other Major Currencies

The yen headed for a fourth straight weekly drop, though moves in the last three of those weeks have been very small as it has steadied around 158 yen to the dollar.

Vishnu Varathan, head of Asia-Pacific macro strategy at Mizuho Securities in Singapore, said the dollar sat in a "precarious pole position, flattered by a dismal euro and yen."

The Australian dollar hovered at $0.6960 and sterling at $1.3233.

New Zealand Dollar's Prolonged Weakness

The New Zealand dollar is on its longest losing streak in more than four years, as it heads for a seventh straight weekly decline thanks to how low New Zealand interest rates are — at 2.75% — compared with a Fed funds rate between 3.75% and 4%.

The kiwi sat at $0.5601 and is not far from breaking its 2025 low of $0.5485.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • France’s fiscal worries, social unrest, and elevated bond yields continue to pressure the euro, though bond spreads are stabilising—even if still elevated
  • U.S. Treasury yields are retracting, dampening the dollar's rally and giving the euro some relief
  • Other major currencies such as the yen, sterling, AUD, and NZD are also under pressure, extending declines due to relative interest rate differentials and regional economic concerns

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the euro experiencing a fifth consecutive weekly decline?
The euro has faced selling pressure due to concerns over France's debt situation, political uncertainty, and a strong US dollar.
What caused the selling pressure on the euro to slow down?
Stabilization in France's debt market and a decline in US yields have helped ease the momentum of euro selling.
How are other major currencies performing this week?
The US dollar remains strong, the yen is steady after minor declines, and the New Zealand dollar is on its longest losing streak in years.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Oil falls as Trump comments on Iran talks ease supply concerns

Oil falls as Trump comments on Iran talks ease supply concerns

Image for UK PM Burnham's Labour fends off left-wing Greens in local election

UK PM Burnham's Labour fends off left-wing Greens in local election

Image for Tech stocks struggle on AI spending worries, elevated yields

Tech stocks struggle on AI spending worries, elevated yields

Image for US to livestream Army firing squad execution of Fort Hood shooter, Pentagon says

US to livestream Army firing squad execution of Fort Hood shooter, Pentagon says

Image for Starbucks declines comment on Chipotle takeover report, says laser focused on turnaround

Starbucks declines comment on Chipotle takeover report, says laser focused on turnaround

Image for Zelenskiy accuses US of inaction as Russian strikes kill over 70 in two days

Zelenskiy accuses US of inaction as Russian strikes kill over 70 in two days

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Exclusive-Refresco plots potential IPO at $10 billion-plus valuation, sources say
Exclusive-Refresco plots potential IPO at $10 billion-plus valuation, sources say
Image for European industry groups call for urgent EU action on China trade
European industry groups call for urgent EU action on China trade
Image for Shares slip as oil jumps and bond yields stay high
Shares slip as oil jumps and bond yields stay high
Image for Venture Global breached LNG supply deal with Galp, tribunal rules
Venture Global breached LNG supply deal with Galp, tribunal rules
Image for Oil rises 4% on revived Middle East worries, Hurricane Isaias supply disruption
Oil rises 4% on revived Middle East worries, Hurricane Isaias supply disruption
Image for EU exec rejects Greek, Italian requests for more fiscal rules flexibility
EU exec rejects Greek, Italian requests for more fiscal rules flexibility
Image for Euro zone ministers tell France to pass 2027 budget to calm markets
Euro zone ministers tell France to pass 2027 budget to calm markets
Image for AkzoNobel, Axalta set to win EU antitrust nod for $25 billion deal, sources say
AkzoNobel, Axalta set to win EU antitrust nod for $25 billion deal, sources say
Image for Plane damaged at Riyadh airport as Houthis escalate attacks, sources say
Plane damaged at Riyadh airport as Houthis escalate attacks, sources say
Image for Dollar eases as European yields pull back from highs
Dollar eases as European yields pull back from highs
Image for Trump says US will not attack Iran before midterm elections in November
Trump says US will not attack Iran before midterm elections in November
Image for Euro zone finance ministers start steps to replace ECB's Schnabel
Euro zone finance ministers start steps to replace ECB's Schnabel
View All Finance Posts