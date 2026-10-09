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Global watchdog urges authorities to close gaps in emergency funding for failing banks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Global watchdog urges authorities to close gaps in emergency funding for failing banks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Finance Banking financial stability Global markets

Global Watchdog Calls for Stronger Emergency Funding for Failing Banks

Financial Stability Board Urges Enhanced Crisis Liquidity Measures

FSB Peer Review Highlights Gaps in Emergency Funding

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Financial Stability Board, the global body that monitors risks to the financial system, urged authorities on Friday to strengthen emergency funding arrangements for failing banks after finding major gaps in countries' ability to provide liquidity during a crisis.

• In a peer review of progress against its standards for resolving banks without resorting to taxpayer-funded bailouts, the FSB found fewer than half of jurisdictions had funding arrangements that were clearly defined, large enough and capable of being deployed quickly

Background: Lessons from 2023 Banking Turmoil

• The review forms part of work launched after 2023 banking turmoil, including the collapse of Credit Suisse.

• Credit Suisse was taken over by UBS in a Swiss government-engineered rescue after suffering severe liquidity stress. The deal was supported by emergency liquidity facilities, a government liquidity backstop and the writedown of Additional Tier 1 bonds

Recent Failures Underscore Urgency

• Recent bank failures had demonstrated how quickly lenders could come under acute liquidity stress, the FSB said

FSB Recommendations for Authorities

• It recommended that authorities identify in advance what temporary public funding could be made available during a bank failure, establish a clear legal basis for providing support and ensure they have powers to recover any losses, among other recommendations

• "Having a credible public sector backstop funding mechanism is essential," said Soledad Núñez, deputy governor of the Bank of Spain and chair of the peer review.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Phoebe Seers. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The Financial Stability Board’s peer review finds fewer than half of jurisdictions have emergency funding plans for failing banks that are clearly defined, sufficient in scale, and deployable quickly. FSB recommends legal clarity, predefined funding, and recovery powers. (fsb.org)
  • The review follows the 2023 banking turmoil—highlighted by the government-engineered rescue of Credit Suisse by UBS—underscoring how rapidly banks can become liquidity-stressed during crises. (fsb.org)
  • FSB’s 2025 Resolution Report outlines ongoing efforts to operationalize resolution tools, improve cross-border bail‑in execution, and plans a 2026 peer review specifically on public sector backstop funding mechanisms. (fsb.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Financial Stability Board recommend regarding failing banks?
The FSB urged authorities to strengthen emergency funding arrangements by establishing clear legal frameworks, identifying potential public funding sources in advance, and ensuring mechanisms to recover losses.
Why is emergency funding important for banks during a crisis?
Emergency funding helps provide liquidity to banks facing acute stress, allowing for smoother resolution without taxpayer-funded bailouts.
What gaps did the FSB find in current emergency funding arrangements?
The FSB found that fewer than half of reviewed jurisdictions had clearly defined, adequately sized, and quickly deployable funding arrangements.
How did the collapse of Credit Suisse influence the FSB's peer review?
The 2023 collapse highlighted the need for strong emergency funding, as Credit Suisse required a government-engineered rescue with significant liquidity support.

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