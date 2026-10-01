Why Customer Advances Need a Cash Plan

Money received before delivery can make a company's cash position look stronger while adding work that still needs to be funded. A subscription payment, project deposit or advance order brings cash into the business, but the company may remain responsible for months of service, production or potenti…

Money received before delivery can make a company's cash position look stronger while adding work that still needs to be funded. A subscription payment, project deposit or advance order brings cash into the business, but the company may remain responsible for months of service, production or potential refunds. Understanding those commitments is essential to deciding how much of the balance is available for other purposes.

Customer advances can be a useful part of a business model. They can help align purchasing with demand and reduce the gap between paying suppliers and collecting from buyers. Their value depends on the timing of fulfilment costs and the reliability of the underlying contracts. An advance is therefore a source of liquidity with an associated delivery plan, rather than automatic evidence of surplus cash.

For finance teams, the central task is to connect each material pool of advances with the obligations it supports. That connection makes forecasts more realistic, exposes pressure when growth slows and helps management distinguish a healthy funding model from one dependent on an uninterrupted stream of new receipts.

Cash arrives before the transaction is complete

Cash receipt, invoicing and revenue recognition are different events. A customer may pay before the company transfers the promised goods or services. The money changes hands immediately, while the company's accounting and commercial obligations develop over a longer period.

IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers links revenue recognition to the transfer of promised goods or services through satisfying performance obligations. This distinction helps explain why a customer payment received in advance does not necessarily become revenue at receipt. The appropriate treatment depends on the contract and applicable accounting framework.

For an ordinary customer contract within IFRS 15, an advance relating to unsatisfied obligations will generally give rise to a contract liability. Some deposits or other arrangements require different analysis. Finance teams should avoid assuming that every amount labelled a deposit has the same accounting consequences.

Management reporting needs to preserve this distinction even when commercial dashboards focus on bookings. A large increase in upfront receipts can coexist with modest earned revenue or a growing backlog of services to deliver. Understanding each measure prevents the same transaction from being interpreted as both completed performance and future work.

The bank balance needs a fulfilment forecast

A cash forecast should identify when the business expects to incur the costs associated with advances. Payroll, materials, logistics and support may follow different schedules. A single annual profit estimate can conceal a period when cash outflows arrive before the next expected receipt.

Consider a hypothetical service company collecting 1,200 currency units for a year of service. It expects direct delivery costs of 720 over the year, before shared overhead and other obligations. The initial receipt improves liquidity, but spending the entire amount immediately would leave those future costs unfunded. These illustrative figures do not prescribe an accounting recognition pattern or reserve requirement.

The relevant cash plan follows the contract's actual operations. A service with heavy setup costs has a different profile from one delivered evenly throughout the term. A manufactured product may require deposits to suppliers before production begins. Refund rights or performance penalties can introduce additional demands.

The FDIC's Managing Cash Flows material for small businesses supports examining the timing of money entering and leaving a business. The broader implication for advance-funded operations is to forecast obligations alongside receipts, with enough detail to show when a positive balance could narrow materially.

Growth can conceal the delivery burden

When new sales rise rapidly, advance receipts can fund costs relating to earlier customers. This can be commercially sustainable if pricing, margins and fulfilment remain sound. It becomes vulnerable when management treats the inflow as permanent without examining the work already promised.

A subscription business may collect large annual renewals during a particular month. If receipts are assumed to remain equally strong every month, the company can underestimate the subsequent cash decline. Customer cohorts and renewal dates therefore matter as much as aggregate sales growth.

Project businesses face a related challenge. Advances may fund materials for a growing order book, while later milestone payments depend on acceptance. A delay in delivery or customer approval can extend the period during which the company must finance work. The original deposit may no longer be sufficient.

The useful assessment considers whether each contract or customer group is economically viable over its full life. An expanding bank balance can support that conclusion, but it cannot establish it alone. The finance team needs evidence about costs, remaining obligations and the cash expected when those obligations are completed.

A slowdown tests the funding model

The pressure often becomes clearer when sales or renewals weaken. New advance receipts fall, while existing customers still require service. The business can then discover that part of its operating model relied on growth to cover earlier commitments rather than on adequate contribution from those commitments.

Scenario analysis should examine plausible changes in new sales, renewal timing, cancellations and delivery costs. The aim is to show where liquidity becomes tight and what action is available. It should not imply that every customer will behave identically or that one percentage assumption predicts the future accurately.

In a hypothetical case, a company might model a lower volume of renewals while maintaining service to all current customers. It could then compare the result with a separate scenario involving higher supplier costs. The two shocks have different causes and may require different responses, such as revised purchasing or changes to future contract pricing.

These exercises are most useful before a shortfall. They allow management to distinguish a temporary timing gap from an uneconomic delivery model. Borrowing can help bridge some timing mismatches, but it does not correct a contract whose expected costs consistently exceed the economic benefit.

Refund exposure depends on contract terms

A customer advance may be refundable, partly refundable or subject to specific conditions. The company's cash plan should reflect those terms without assuming that a label such as non-refundable resolves every issue. Applicable law, performance obligations and the circumstances of cancellation can affect the outcome.

Finance needs access to the terms that sales teams actually agree. A standard forecast can become unreliable when commercial staff grant different cancellation rights, extend delivery commitments or promise credits. These variations should be visible in contract records and included when assessing material exposures.

The objective is proportionate forecasting rather than treating every advance as an immediate repayment demand. A stable portfolio with limited contractual refund rights differs from a concentration of deposits for delayed projects. Historic experience can inform assumptions, but changes in products or service quality may make that experience less representative.

Where funds must be segregated or protected under applicable arrangements, those restrictions need separate attention. Such requirements vary by activity and jurisdiction. A general cash policy cannot determine the legal availability of every receipt; companies should confirm the relevant obligations with qualified advisers.

Accounting balances and cash needs serve different purposes

A contract liability communicates an accounting obligation to transfer goods or services. It does not necessarily equal the cash that will be needed to fulfil the obligation. Delivery costs, margin and refund exposure influence that requirement, while the accounting balance follows its own recognition principles.

Equally, a low remaining delivery cost does not automatically make the related cash available for any purpose. Shared overhead, taxes, other contracts and potential restrictions may still need funding. Management should reconcile its operating forecast with the financial statements while recognising that the two answer different questions.

IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows distinguishes operating, investing and financing cash movements. Its reporting structure helps explain cash changes, but a historical statement does not by itself establish how much future liquidity is required. Forward planning must add the timing of obligations that remain outstanding.

The SEC's introduction to financial statements also explains the different roles of the income statement, balance sheet and cash-flow statement. For managers, the practical lesson is to read the statements together. Cash generation, profitability and outstanding obligations each reveal part of the business position.

Delivery cost can change after the price is fixed

Upfront payment may reduce collection uncertainty while leaving the company exposed to future cost increases. A fixed-price contract can become less profitable if labour, materials or external services rise in price after the customer has paid. The cash receipt does not protect the margin automatically.

Procurement and operations should therefore share updated estimates with finance throughout delivery. A forecast prepared when a contract is signed can become stale as requirements change. Customer modifications also need attention, because added work may not produce additional payment unless the commercial terms are revised.

IAS 37 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets addresses onerous contracts, among other matters. Its requirements make expected economic benefits and unavoidable fulfilment costs relevant when assessing whether a contract has become onerous. Companies should apply the detailed requirements with appropriate professional judgement.

The management response should begin earlier than a formal accounting conclusion where possible. Emerging cost pressure can prompt operational changes, supplier discussions or more careful pricing of future work. The aim is to protect delivery capability and understand existing commitments, rather than assuming that collecting in advance has removed all commercial risk.

The customer mix affects liquidity

Two companies with equal advance balances can have very different cash needs. One may serve thousands of customers with staggered renewal dates. Another may rely on a small number of large projects whose completion and refund exposures are concentrated. The headline balance alone conceals that difference.

Concentration should be examined across customers, products and delivery periods. Several contracts can depend on the same supplier or specialist team. A disruption affecting that shared dependency may delay multiple jobs at once, making apparently separate advances part of a common liquidity problem.

Currency is another consideration. Receiving an advance in one currency while paying delivery costs in another creates an exposure unless addressed appropriately. The forecast should show the relevant currencies and assumptions, rather than relying on a single translated total that hides changing purchasing power.

The company's response should reflect materiality and complexity. A small business may manage a limited set of contracts through a clear schedule. A larger organisation may need integrated reporting across finance and operations. The essential requirement is consistent information that supports decisions about the obligations already accepted.

Spending rules need an accountable owner

Management can establish internal rules for assessing liquidity available after expected fulfilment costs and other commitments. Those rules should explain who approves assumptions, how often they are updated and what triggers a review. They should be proportionate to the volatility of the business.

There is no universal percentage of advances that every company should set aside. A suitable internal buffer depends on delivery costs, refund terms, forecast uncertainty and other funding resources. Copying another company's ratio may create either insufficient protection or unnecessarily idle cash.

Finance should also be explicit about the treatment of planned investments and distributions. An apparently strong cash position may include money needed for future delivery. Before approving discretionary expenditure, management should understand how the remaining commitments would be funded if expected new receipts were delayed.

Operational ownership matters because forecasts improve when the people doing the work validate the assumptions. Project managers can identify remaining tasks; procurement can explain committed purchases; customer-service teams can flag cancellation patterns. Finance should coordinate these inputs and make their implications visible.

Questions readers are asking

Are customer advances a sign of financial weakness

No. They can be a sensible contractual arrangement and support working capital. The important questions concern pricing, fulfilment, refund exposure and the company's ability to deliver if new receipts slow.

Does a contract liability equal the cash to reserve

Not automatically. It is an accounting measure, while future cash needs depend on delivery costs, other obligations and contractual conditions. Both measures matter and should be reconciled through an informed forecast.

Can advances finance business expansion

That depends on the contractual and legal arrangements and the company's remaining commitments. Management should demonstrate that existing delivery obligations can still be met before treating the balance as funding for discretionary growth.

The value of an advance depends on what follows

Collecting before delivery can strengthen a business, provided that the cash supports a viable operating model. The benefit becomes more durable when management understands the costs, timing and uncertainty associated with the work still owed to customers.

A credible cash plan connects receipts with fulfilment rather than interpreting the bank balance in isolation. That discipline allows companies to use advance payments intelligently, recognise emerging pressure earlier and make spending decisions that preserve their ability to deliver.

This article provides general business information and does not constitute accounting, tax, legal or investment advice.

1. IFRS Foundation — IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers

https://www.ifrs.org/issued-standards/list-of-standards/ifrs-15-revenue-from-contracts-with-customers/

2. FDIC and US Small Business Administration — Money Smart for Small Business Module 10 Managing Cash Flows Participant Guide

https://www.fdic.gov/consumer-resource-center/mssb-m10-pg.pdf

3. IFRS Foundation — IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows

https://www.ifrs.org/issued-standards/list-of-standards/ias-7-statement-of-cash-flows.html/

4. US Securities and Exchange Commission — Beginners Guide to Financial Statements

https://www.sec.gov/investor/pubs/begfinstmtguide.htm

5. IFRS Foundation — IAS 37 Provisions Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets

https://www.ifrs.org/issued-standards/list-of-standards/ias-37-provisions-contingent-liabilities-and-contingent-assets/

Advertisement