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Bond markets functioning in orderly manner, IMF says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bond markets functioning in orderly manner, IMF says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Finance Markets IMF Bonds interest rates

IMF Reports Global Bond Markets Orderly Amid Surging Yields and Borrowing Costs

IMF Assessment of Recent Bond Market Developments

Global Bond Market Functioning

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Global bond markets are still functioning in an orderly fashion, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, following the recent sharp rise in yields that has driven world borrowing costs to their highest levels in decades.

US Treasury Yields Reach Historic Highs

The 10-year US Treasury yield, the yardstick for global borrowing costs and asset prices, rose as high as 5.34% on Thursday, reaching its highest point since 2002. [MKTS/GLOB]

Impact on Global Markets

It also posted its biggest quarterly rise this century in the three months to September, with the selling pressure pulsing through other major countries' markets from France and Britain in Europe to Japan in Asia.

"What we see globally is that bond markets are continuing to function in an orderly manner," IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack told reporters during a press conference.

Energy Prices and Economic Challenges

Kozack also said energy prices remained a challenge for the global economy, with diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel prices up between 60% and 97% relative to pre-conflict levels, reflecting both the impacts of the Iran war and limited global refining capacity.

Inflationary Pressures from Energy Shocks

"We've seen that the energy shock, which is part of what's feeding headline inflation, is not over yet," Kozack said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones and Libby George; Editing by Toby Chopra, Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • IMF reassures investors that global bond markets are operating in an orderly fashion despite notable volatility and record-high yields (10‑year U.S. Treasury around 5.34%) (apnews.com).
  • The U.S. 10‑year Treasury yield surged to its highest intraday levels since April 2002, signaling heightened borrowing costs worldwide (reddit.com).
  • Energy prices remain a major concern: diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel costs have soared—diesel up around 58%, jet fuel over 100%—driven by the Iran conflict and constrained refining capacity, contributing to sustained inflation risks (bipartisanpolicy.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the IMF say about the current state of global bond markets?
The IMF stated that global bond markets are still functioning in an orderly manner despite sharp rises in yields.
What recent changes have occurred in the 10-year US Treasury yield?
The 10-year US Treasury yield rose as high as 5.34%, reaching its highest level since 2002 and experienced its largest quarterly increase this century.
Which other countries' bond markets have been affected?
Selling pressure has impacted major bond markets in countries such as France, Britain, and Japan.
How are energy prices impacting the global economy according to the IMF?
Energy prices, including diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel, remain high and continue to contribute to headline inflation.
What factors are contributing to the sustained high energy prices?
The ongoing impact of the Iran war and limited global refining capacity are driving energy prices higher.

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