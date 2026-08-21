EU closes antitrust probe into RTX's Pratt & Whitney

European Commission Ends Pratt & Whitney Canada Antitrust Investigation After Contract Changes
European Commission Closes Antitrust Probe
Background of the Investigation
Aug 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission has closed an antitrust probe into alleged anti-competitive practices by RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada Corp, it said on Friday.
Reason for Closure
"The closure of the investigation follows the company's amendment of contractual clauses, which removes possible obstacles to access to critical input and services faced by spare parts suppliers," added the Commission in a statement.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Joe Bavier)