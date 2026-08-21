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EU closes antitrust probe into RTX's Pratt & Whitney - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU closes antitrust probe into RTX's Pratt & Whitney

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 21, 2026

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European Commission Ends Pratt & Whitney Canada Antitrust Investigation After Contract Changes

European Commission Closes Antitrust Probe

Background of the Investigation

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission has closed an antitrust probe into alleged anti-competitive practices by RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada Corp, it said on Friday.

Reason for Closure

"The closure of the investigation follows the company's amendment of contractual clauses, which removes possible obstacles to access to critical input and services faced by spare parts suppliers," added the Commission in a statement.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • The European Commission ended the inquiry on August 21, 2026 following contract amendments that improved supplier access to critical inputs and services (rtx.com).
  • RTX’s Pratt & Whitney Canada made changes to contractual clauses, removing potential obstacles for spare‑parts suppliers as noted by the Commission (rtx.com).
  • The closure removes regulatory uncertainty for RTX in Europe and underscores the Commission’s willingness to accept behavioral remedies over sanctions when firms swiftly address competition concerns (rtx.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the EU close the antitrust probe into Pratt & Whitney Canada?
The probe closed after the company amended its contractual clauses, removing obstacles for spare parts suppliers.
What was the focus of the EU's investigation?
The investigation centered on alleged anti-competitive practices and barriers to access for suppliers of critical parts and services.
What changes did Pratt & Whitney Canada make?
Pratt & Whitney Canada amended contractual clauses that previously restricted access for spare parts suppliers.
Who announced the closure of the antitrust investigation?
The closure was announced by the European Commission in an official statement.

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