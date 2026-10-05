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Italy PM Meloni seeks EU trademark for her voice amid AI deepfake risks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy PM Meloni seeks EU trademark for her voice amid AI deepfake risks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Italy PM Giorgia Meloni Applies for EU Trademark to Protect Voice from AI Deepfakes

Giorgia Meloni's Legal Move Against AI Deepfakes

Trademark Application Details

ROME, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has applied to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) to trademark her voice in a new move to protect herself against AI-generated deepfakes, records showed on Monday.

Her application, dated October 5 on the EUIPO website and confirmed by her office, includes a four-second audio recording of herself twice repeating the phrase, in Italian, "I am Giorgia Meloni."

The Significance of "Io sono Giorgia"

"Io sono Giorgia" ("I am Giorgia") was the title of her 2021 autobiography that echoed a famous declaration Meloni made at a political rally in 2019 and which was even turned into a disco track.

Online Manipulation and Deepfake Threats

Spread of Manipulated Images

Manipulated images of Meloni have repeatedly circulated online in recent years and have at times been shared as authentic, including one depicting her sitting on a bed in her underwear.

Meloni's Response to Deepfakes

Meloni has denounced such material as part of efforts to spread falsehoods and target individuals, urging users to verify content before sharing it online. She has said that while she is able to defend herself, many others are not.

Legal and Media Perspectives

Status of the EUIPO Application

The EUIPO application is still under examination. 

Potential Impact of the Trademark

Italian media have reported that even if approved, it would not by itself prevent the use of her voice in AI-generated deepfakes, though it could create additional legal obstacles for those seeking to replicate it.

Ongoing Legal Actions

In 2024, Meloni launched a civil action against a man from Sardinia accused of creating and posting online deepfake pornographic images using her face. The case remains pending before an Italian court.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante and Alvise Armellini; Editing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Meloni submitted an EU trademark application on October 5, 2026, including a four‑second audio of her repeating “Io sono Giorgia Meloni”; the request is currently under examination by EUIPO. (it.euronews.com)
  • If approved, the vocal trademark would grant Meloni legal recourse across the EU to block or seek damages for unauthorized deepfake voice use—though it won't outright ban AI replication of her voice. (it.euronews.com)
  • The initiative builds on existing Italian legislation: in 2024 Meloni launched a civil lawsuit over a deepfake pornographic image created using her likeness, and Italy’s AI law now criminalizes non‑consensual deepfake dissemination with penalties up to five years in prison. (expertisefrance.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Giorgia Meloni seeking to trademark her voice?
Giorgia Meloni is applying for a trademark to protect her voice from unauthorized AI-generated deepfakes and manipulated audio.
What is included in Meloni's EUIPO trademark application?
Her application includes a four-second audio clip of her repeating the phrase 'I am Giorgia Meloni'.
Can a trademark stop AI-generated deepfakes of Meloni's voice?
A trademark alone may not prevent deepfake use, but it could increase legal obstacles for those replicating her voice.
Has Meloni experienced issues with AI deepfakes before?
Yes, manipulated images and deepfakes of Meloni have circulated online, prompting her to take legal and protective measures.
Is the trademark application approved?
Meloni's EUIPO application is still under examination and has not yet been approved.

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