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Finance

Two dead, 11 rescued after fire onboard ship in Black Sea, Romania says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Finance Shipping Energy Markets

Two Dead and 11 Rescued in Black Sea Ship Fire Near Romanian Waters

Incident Overview and Response

Details of the Ship Fire

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Romanian authorities said on Monday that two people had died and others had been rescued after a fire on a ship in the Black Sea outside Romania's territorial waters.

Rescue Operations

Romania's interior ministry said 11 crew members of the ship, which it described as sinking, had been rescued. The country's Naval Authority said the incident involved a fire on the ship Royad Mammadov.

Cause and Investigation

The authorities did not give details on the cause of the fire, and a spokesperson for the Romanian Naval Authority said she could not provide more information.

Background and Context

Ship and Cargo Information

Romanian media reported the ship was Turkish and carrying grain. The incident occurred near an oil platform operated by Romanian energy company OMV Petrom, media said.

Route and Registration

The ship, flying under the flag of St Kitts & Nevis, was headed to Ravenna, Italy and was last in port at Izmail, Ukraine, according to website VesselFinder.com.

Regional Security Concerns

NATO member Romania shares a 614-km (382-mile) land border with Ukraine. Since the Ukraine-Russia war started four years ago, it has seen Russian drones breaching its airspace as well as mines floating in the Black Sea across key trade and energy routes.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Pawel Florkiewicz and Jason Hovet; Editing by Aidan Lewis and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Two crew members died and 11 were rescued after a fire aboard the Royad Mammadov in the Black Sea, outside Romanian territorial waters (internazionale.it).
  • Romanian rescue agencies deployed multiple SAR vessels (Apollo, Artemis, Ares) and a helicopter to coordinate search‑and‑rescue; 13 crew are still missing and the captain is injured (agerpres.ro).
  • Initial reports suggest the vessel may have been hit by a drone or suffered an explosion near OMV Petrom’s Pescăruş oil platform, highlighting regional maritime security risks (radioconstanta.ro)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the ship Royad Mammadov in the Black Sea?
The ship Royad Mammadov caught fire near Romania in the Black Sea, resulting in two deaths and 11 crew members being rescued.
Where did the incident involving the Royad Mammadov occur?
The incident happened in the Black Sea, outside Romania's territorial waters, near an oil platform operated by OMV Petrom.
What was the ship carrying during the incident?
Media reports state the Turkish-flagged ship was carrying grain at the time of the fire.
How has the Ukraine-Russia war impacted Black Sea shipping?
Since the onset of the Ukraine-Russia war, there have been incidents involving mines and Russian drones affecting Black Sea trade and energy routes.
Which country's authorities responded to the ship fire?
Romanian authorities responded to the fire and led the rescue efforts for the ship's crew.

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