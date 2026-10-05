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Germany's AfD weighs shift from anti-EU roots, strategy paper shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's AfD weighs shift from anti-EU roots, strategy paper shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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AfD Weighs Departure from Anti-EU Roots in New Strategy Document

AfD Considers Shifting Stance on EU and Euro Membership

Background: AfD's Founding Principles and Opposition to the Euro

BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Members of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) are advocating a shift in the party's long-standing opposition to Germany's membership in the European Union and the euro, according to a strategy paper seen by Reuters on Monday.

The move would mark a notable change in one of the founding principles of the AfD, which was created in 2013 largely in opposition to euro zone bailout policies and has long advocated the dissolution of the currency union or Germany's exit from it.

Details of the New Strategy Paper

Proposed Overhaul of the EU and Euro

The paper, first reported by Bild newspaper, advocates for a fundamental overhaul of the bloc and currency instead of an immediate withdrawal. If those efforts failed, the party should then call for a referendum on Germany's membership, it said.

Vision for a "Union of Sovereign Nations"

It also envisages transforming the EU into a looser "union of sovereign nations", limiting Brussels' role in domestic policymaking and allowing national opt-outs in areas such as migration, EU finances and social policy. 

Development and Approval Process

The paper was produced by AfD lawmakers from the European Parliament, Germany's lower house of parliament and its state parliaments, and discussed at a meeting last month. A party convention next year would sign off on any change to its decade-old policy platform.

Peter Boehringer, the AfD's parliamentary spokesman on European affairs and a long-time critic of the euro, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

AfD's Political Strategy and Recent Successes

Campaigning Against Migration

The AfD has steadily expanded its support by campaigning against migration following an influx of people fleeing war in the Middle East in 2015, a strategy that has helped it achieve a series of election successes, most recently in Saxony-Anhalt.

Electoral Performance and Political Isolation

The AfD, which came second in last year's national election after Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservatives, aims to enter the federal government by 2029. Germany's mainstream political parties refuse to cooperate with the AfD, which the domestic intelligence agency has branded as "right-wing extremist", a characterisation the party rejects.

Leadership Perspectives on the Euro

Alice Weidel's Position

Party co-leader Alice Weidel described the euro as a "soft currency" in an interview with broadcaster ZDF in August but stopped short of explicitly calling for Germany to quit the currency.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Miranda MurrayEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Significant policy pivot from earlier AfD founding stance of immediate euro exit toward staged reform within EU structures
  • Proposal envisions devolving powers back to member states, with opt‑outs on migration, finances and social policy
  • New messaging aligns with Alice Weidel’s more cautious public comments downplaying an abrupt euro exit

Frequently Asked Questions

What change is the AfD considering in its EU policy?
The AfD is weighing a move from immediate opposition to Germany’s EU and euro membership to advocating for fundamental EU reform with the option for a future referendum.
What does the AfD's new strategy paper propose?
The strategy paper proposes overhauling the EU and euro zone, transforming the EU into a looser union of sovereign nations, and considering a referendum if reforms fail.
Who produced the AfD strategy paper on EU policy?
The paper was drafted by AfD lawmakers from the European Parliament, Germany’s lower house, and state parliaments.
Has the AfD officially changed its policy on the EU?
No, any official change to party policy will require approval at a party convention scheduled for next year.
What is the AfD's position on Germany exiting the euro?
While still critical of the euro, the AfD now calls for EU reform over immediate withdrawal, with a referendum as a fallback.

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