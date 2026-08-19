Uber Debuts Its First Autonomous Ride Service in Europe with Zagreb Launch

Overview of Uber's Autonomous Ride Launch in Zagreb

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Uber, Verne and Pony.ai said on Wednesday they had launched autonomous rides in Zagreb, making the Croatian capital the first European city where users can book a self-driving vehicle through Uber's app.

Key Details of the Autonomous Ride Service

Here are more details:

Service Coverage and Expansion Plans

• Currently, riders can book robotaxis in key areas in Zagreb, including the city center, with service availability and geographic coverage expected to expand over time, the companies said.

Operational Safety and Monitoring

• During the initial phase, a licensed operator will be on board to monitor the vehicle as the companies work toward fully autonomous operations, they said.

Technology and Partnerships

• Chinese robotaxi firm Pony.ai provides the autonomous driving technology, while Croatian startup Verne serves as the fleet owner and service operator and Uber integrates the service into its ride-hailing platform.

Partnership Expansion

• The launch advances the partnership announced in March, with the companies planning to expand the service to additional European cities.

How to Book an Autonomous Ride

• Riders can book the service by requesting a UberX or Comfort ride through the Uber app, which will show vehicle details and instructions when a self-driving car is available.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anzar Mehraj in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara)