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Uber launches autonomous rides in Zagreb, its first in Europe - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Uber launches autonomous rides in Zagreb, its first in Europe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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Uber Debuts Its First Autonomous Ride Service in Europe with Zagreb Launch

Overview of Uber's Autonomous Ride Launch in Zagreb

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Uber, Verne and Pony.ai said on Wednesday they had launched autonomous rides in Zagreb, making the Croatian capital the first European city where users can book a self-driving vehicle through Uber's app.

Key Details of the Autonomous Ride Service

Here are more details:

Service Coverage and Expansion Plans

• Currently, riders can book robotaxis in key areas in Zagreb, including the city center, with service availability and geographic coverage expected to expand over time, the companies said.

Operational Safety and Monitoring

• During the initial phase, a licensed operator will be on board to monitor the vehicle as the companies work toward fully autonomous operations, they said.

Technology and Partnerships

• Chinese robotaxi firm Pony.ai provides the autonomous driving technology, while Croatian startup Verne serves as the fleet owner and service operator and Uber integrates the service into its ride-hailing platform.

Partnership Expansion

• The launch advances the partnership announced in March, with the companies planning to expand the service to additional European cities.

How to Book an Autonomous Ride

• Riders can book the service by requesting a UberX or Comfort ride through the Uber app, which will show vehicle details and instructions when a self-driving car is available.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anzar Mehraj in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara)

Key Takeaways

  • Zagreb is now the first European city offering robotaxi rides via Uber’s app, powered by Pony.ai technology and locally managed by Verne, with licensed operators onboard during the initial rollout.
  • The service launched on April 8, 2026, covering approximately 90 km² around central Zagreb and the airport, operating daily from 07:00 to 21:00, with plans to expand coverage and shift toward full autonomy. (ir.pony.ai)
  • This launch follows a strategic partnership formed in March 2026, combining Pony.ai’s Gen‑7 autonomous driving system, Verne’s fleet operations, and Uber’s ride‑hailing integration—part of a broader plan to scale robotaxi services across Europe with a target fleet of thousands. (blog.pony.ai)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where has Uber launched its first autonomous rides in Europe?
Uber has launched its first autonomous rides in Europe in Zagreb, Croatia.
Who are Uber's partners in the Zagreb autonomous vehicle service?
Uber partnered with Verne, which operates the fleet, and Pony.ai, which provides the autonomous driving technology.
How can users book a self-driving Uber in Zagreb?
Users can book a robotaxi in Zagreb by requesting an UberX or Comfort ride through the Uber app.
Will there be a driver in the autonomous Uber vehicles?
During the initial phase, a licensed operator will be on board to monitor the vehicle.
Are there plans to expand Uber's autonomous fleet in Europe?
Yes, Uber and its partners plan to expand their autonomous fleet to additional European cities.

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