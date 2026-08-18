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Diageo headcount down more than 6%, annual report says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Diageo headcount down more than 6%, annual report says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Finance Markets Corporate Restructuring

Diageo's Global Headcount Down 6% in Annual Report Amid CEO-Led Restructuring

Diageo's Workforce Reduction and Restructuring Plans

Annual Report Reveals Significant Headcount Decline

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Diageo's  total headcount fell more than 6% year-over-year by the end of June, according to its annual report, as the world's top spirits maker embarks on a restructuring under new CEO Dave Lewis.

Comparison of Global Full-Time Employee Numbers

The company reported a global full-time employee headcount, excluding staff of associates and joint ventures, of 27,938 at the end of fiscal 2026, compared with 29,860 in the prior year.

CEO Dave Lewis Outlines Restructuring Timeline

Lewis, who previously said the restructuring plan would have "very significant impacts" on colleagues, expects the reorganisation to be complete by September 1.

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Headcount fell from 29,860 to 27,938 (down over 6%) by end June 2026, under restructuring led by new CEO Dave Lewis (moneyweek.com)
  • Select teams are implementing deep cuts—some units reducing staff by 20–30%—as part of cost-saving efforts (live.euronext.com)
  • Restructuring, including operating model redesign and job reductions, is on track to conclude by September 1 (moneyweek.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Diageo's headcount decrease over the past year?
Diageo's headcount fell by more than 6% year-over-year by the end of June, according to the annual report.
What is the current global headcount at Diageo?
Diageo reported a global full-time employee headcount of 27,938 at the end of fiscal 2026.
Who is leading Diageo's restructuring effort?
New CEO Dave Lewis is leading Diageo's restructuring plan.
When is Diageo's restructuring expected to be completed?
The reorganisation is expected to be complete by September 1.

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