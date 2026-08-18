Diageo headcount down more than 6%, annual report says

Diageo's Global Headcount Down 6% in Annual Report Amid CEO-Led Restructuring

Diageo's Workforce Reduction and Restructuring Plans

Annual Report Reveals Significant Headcount Decline

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Diageo's total headcount fell more than 6% year-over-year by the end of June, according to its annual report, as the world's top spirits maker embarks on a restructuring under new CEO Dave Lewis.

Comparison of Global Full-Time Employee Numbers

The company reported a global full-time employee headcount, excluding staff of associates and joint ventures, of 27,938 at the end of fiscal 2026, compared with 29,860 in the prior year.

CEO Dave Lewis Outlines Restructuring Timeline

Lewis, who previously said the restructuring plan would have "very significant impacts" on colleagues, expects the reorganisation to be complete by September 1.

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)