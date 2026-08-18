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Oil prices climb, bond yields rise as US-Iran ceasefire expires - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil prices climb, bond yields rise as US-Iran ceasefire expires

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Finance Markets Economy Oil Bonds

Oil Prices Climb, Bond Yields Rise as US-Iran Truce Ends and Markets React

By Gregor Stuart Hunter

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices crept higher and bond yields rose, blunting paltry gains for stocks at the start of Asian trading on Tuesday as a U.S.-Iran truce expired and Tehran said it would shift to a "fully offensive" military posture.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.8%, buoyed by South Korea's KOSPI rising more than 3% as the Seoul market returned after a holiday. The Nikkei 225 fell 0.3%, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were flat.

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury bond was up 0.8 basis point at 4.728%. Its 30-year counterpart traded up 0.6 basis point at 5.3146%, its highest in more than two decades.

"Typically, moves above 4.65% for the U.S. 10-year have been followed by some soothing words from the Trump administration, typically centred on an imminent resolution to the war with Iran," ING analysts wrote. "This time, we're not hearing the same," they added. "In fact, the latest indications are for no imminent resolution as the shaky 60-day truce came to an end."

As the recent global selloff in bonds deepened, the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond rose 2.5 basis points to 2.945%, a three-decade high.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 slipped 0.5% while the Nasdaq Composite edged 0.3% lower as soft U.S. economic data, including an unexpected drop in retail sales, prompted markets to scale back bets on an imminent Federal Reserve interest rate move.

"Markets adopted a generally risk-off tone as President Trump reaffirmed he was not interested in extending the truce with Iran, with renewed tensions in the Middle East pushing oil prices higher and complicating sentiment," Westpac analysts wrote in a research note.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, traded around a two-month low of 99.527.

Oil prices rose more than $2 on Monday as the stalemate in Iran refocused oil traders on global supply worries. Brent crude futures edged up 0.2% to $91.06 a barrel as trading resumed in Asia. 

Gold was up 0.1% at $4,420.07, extending recent gains into a third consecutive day.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 0.1% at $64,398.48, while ether gained 0.3% to $1,911.40.

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart Hunter; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Oil prices rose amid renewed Middle East tensions following the expiration of a 60‑day U.S.–Iran ceasefire, heightening supply fears.
  • U.S. 10‑ and 30‑year Treasury yields increased to multi‑decade highs, reflecting investor discomfort amid geopolitical volatility.
  • Asian and U.S. stocks were mixed: Asia saw modest gains driven by South Korea, while U.S. futures were flat as soft economic data tempered sentiment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are oil prices climbing after the US-Iran ceasefire expired?
Oil prices climbed as the US-Iran ceasefire expired, raising concerns over Middle East tensions and potential supply disruptions.
How did Asian markets react to the end of the US-Iran truce?
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed, with South Korea's KOSPI jumping over 3%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell and S&P 500 futures remained flat.
What happened to bond yields as the truce ended?
Yields on US and Japanese government bonds rose, with the 10-year US Treasury yield reaching above 4.728% and Japan's 10-year yield hitting a three-decade high.
How did the US stock market perform amid renewed tensions?
The S&P 500 slipped 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite edged 0.3% lower due to renewed Middle East tensions and weak US economic data.

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