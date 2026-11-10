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Chipmakers warn AI demand is creating bottlenecks in automotive supply chain - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Chipmakers warn AI demand is creating bottlenecks in automotive supply chain

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Finance Markets technology Semiconductors

AI Investment Boom Creates Chip Supply Chain Bottlenecks for Automakers

By Nathan Vifflin

Impact of AI Demand on Semiconductor Supply Chains

Chipmakers Shift Focus to AI Data Centres

MUNICH, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Dutch chipmaker Nexperia is "totally oversubscribed" as suppliers divert manufacturing capacity toward fast-growing AI data centres and away from the mature chips used in cars and industrial equipment, interim CEO Stefan Tilger told Reuters at the Electronica trade fair in Munich on Tuesday.

Tilger said some competitors had shifted capacity away from the commodity semiconductors supplied by Nexperia, creating bottlenecks in parts of the automotive supply chain.

Automotive Industry Faces Supply Bottlenecks

"The automotive industry is suffering at the moment quite heavily," he said in an interview.

Industry Leaders Warn of Shifting Resources

STMicroelectronics CEO Jean-Marc Chery warned on Monday that foundries and chip-packaging companies were increasingly shifting resources away from products used in automotive and industrial applications.

"We see many bottlenecks," Chery said at a CEO panel ahead of the conference on Monday.

Consequences of the AI Investment Boom

Semiconductor Supply Chain Pressures

The comments add to evidence that the AI investment boom is creating bottlenecks elsewhere in the semiconductor supply chain, as manufacturers prioritise higher-margin products linked to data centres and artificial intelligence.

Some foundries and assembly and packaging firms that previously served a broad range of customers "are disengaging ... from mainstream technology", he said.

Lagging Investment in Mature Technologies

Tilger said demand from AI data centres and robotics was absorbing capacity, while investment in the mature technologies used for diodes, transistors and other basic components had lagged for years.

Nexperia's Position in the Market

Nexperia specialises in high-volume, low-cost semiconductors used primarily in vehicles and industrial equipment. Unlike larger rivals such as STMicroelectronics, it has a narrower product range focused on mature-node components.

Strategies to Mitigate Supply Constraints

Chery said ST's own manufacturing footprint offered some protection from supply constraints.

"We control a part of our future with our CapEx and our manufacturing," he said.

(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin in Munich, Writing by Toby Sterling; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • AI-driven prioritization of high-margin chips for data centers is straining supply of automotive-grade semiconductors—particularly DRAM, power ICs, and packaging (idc.com).
  • Memory shortages are forecast to persist through 2027‑2028, with conventional auto chip production lagging due to long lead‑times and underinvestment (csis.org).
  • Automotive segment faces steep price hikes: DRAM prices up 70‑100% in 2026, while lead‑times for legacy chips like DDR4 and NOR Flash have surged (spglobal.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are bottlenecks appearing in the automotive chip supply chain?
Chipmakers are prioritizing manufacturing capacity for AI data centers over mature chips used in cars, creating supply bottlenecks for the automotive sector.
How is Nexperia affected by the current chip demand shift?
Nexperia is 'totally oversubscribed' as competitors shift capacity to AI chips, making it harder to meet automotive and industrial client needs.
What role does AI investment play in the semiconductor supply chain?
High demand from AI data centers is absorbing manufacturing and packaging capacity, resulting in fewer resources for automotive and mainstream technologies.
What strategies are larger chipmakers like STMicroelectronics using to manage supply constraints?
STMicroelectronics leverages its own manufacturing footprint and CapEx investment to control part of its supply chain and future capacity.

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