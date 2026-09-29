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UK business morale hits 17-month low, Lloyds says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK business morale hits 17-month low, Lloyds says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Lloyds: UK Business Confidence Drops to 17-Month Low Amid Global Uncertainty

UK Business Confidence Declines in September 2025

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - British firms turned the least confident since April 2025 in September, according to a Lloyds survey on Wednesday that also showed executives' view of the global economic outlook darkened as the Iran war pushes up costs.

Key Drivers Behind the Confidence Drop

"September's fall in business confidence was driven primarily by a significant decline in economic optimism, with businesses responding to a combination of higher global energy prices and increased global uncertainty," Hann-Ju Ho, senior economist at Lloyds Commercial Banking, said.

Impact of Global Events

"(The) trading outlook also fell, suggesting that firms are becoming more cautious about the outlook for demand and activity over the coming year."

Survey Highlights

  • The Lloyds Bank monthly business confidence index declined by 12 points in September to +41%, below its average of +47% over the past 12 months
  • Optimism about the wider economy dropped 18 points to +31%, six points below its 12-month average of +37%
  • Firms' own trading outlook fell 8 points to +50%, below its 12-month average of +56%
  • The percentage of firms planning to raise prices in the next 12 months rose slightly

Survey Methodology

Lloyds data was based on an Ipsos survey, conducted between September 2 and September 16, of 1,200 British businesses with annual sales of at least £250,000 ($331,400)

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7544 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; editing by David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • Lloyds’ business confidence index dropped 12 points to +41% in September—its weakest since April 2025 and below the 12‑month average of +47%.
  • Optimism about the wider economy plunged 18 points to +31%, and firms’ own trading outlook slid 8 points to +50%, both undershooting their 12‑month averages.
  • Geopolitical fallout from the Iran war—especially rising energy prices—has dampened business morale and led more firms to plan price rises over the next year; similar trends observed across UK sectors and regions.
  • ICA EW data shows business confidence at a near four‑year low in Q2 2026, underscoring ongoing cost pressures and geopolitical risks weighing on firms’ outlook.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the decline in UK business confidence in September?
The decline was driven by lower economic optimism and concerns over higher global energy prices and increased global uncertainty, partly due to the Iran war.
How much did the Lloyds business confidence index fall in September?
The Lloyds Bank monthly business confidence index declined by 12 points to +41% in September.
What impact has the Iran war had on British businesses?
The Iran war has pushed up costs, particularly energy prices, contributing to reduced business optimism and increased caution among UK firms.
How was the Lloyds business confidence data collected?
Lloyds' data was based on an Ipsos survey conducted between September 2 and 16, interviewing 1,200 British businesses with annual sales of at least £250,000.
Are more UK firms planning to raise prices in the next year?
Yes, the percentage of firms planning to raise prices in the next 12 months rose slightly according to the Lloyds survey.

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