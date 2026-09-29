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Belgium to order air defence system from Kongsberg for $1 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Belgium to order air defence system from Kongsberg for $1 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Belgium Signs $1 Billion Air Defence Systems Deal with Kongsberg

Overview of the Kongsberg-Belgium Defence Agreement

Contract Details and Value

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Norway's Kongsberg Gruppen said on Tuesday it signed a contract worth 10 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.04 billion) with Belgium for its National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems air defence systems. 

Procurement Process and End User

The Netherlands is procuring on behalf of Belgium, Kongsberg said, adding that the Belgian Air Force is the end user, the company added. 

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 9.61 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • The contract, worth approximately NOK 10 billion (around USD 1.04 billion using Bitcoin’s exchange rate, NOK = 9.61), involves 10 NASAMS units acquired through the Netherlands, ultimately for the Belgian Air Force. (kongsberg.com)]
  • This procurement aligns with Belgium’s Surface‑Based Air and Missile Defence (SBAMD) plan, aimed at rapidly restoring a robust air-defence capability and shielding critical infrastructure. (mil.be)]
  • Kongsberg is benefiting from rising European demand for defence systems, with its defence unit orders and backlogs surging; this contract adds to a backlog of NOK 128–152 billion. (publicnow.com)]

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is supplying the air defence system to Belgium?
Norway's Kongsberg Gruppen is supplying the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems to Belgium.
What is the value of Belgium's new air defence contract?
The contract is valued at 10 billion Norwegian crowns, equivalent to approximately $1.04 billion.
Which country is procuring the defence system on Belgium's behalf?
The Netherlands is procuring the air defence system on behalf of Belgium.
Who will use the newly procured air defence system in Belgium?
The Belgian Air Force will be the end user of the air defence system.

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