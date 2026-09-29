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Italy's Juventus to ask investors for up to €250 million - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Juventus to ask investors for up to €250 million

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Juventus Proposes €250 Million Capital Increase to Boost Financial Health

Juventus Seeks Shareholder Approval for Major Capital Increase

MILAN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italian soccer club Juventus said on Tuesday it would ask shareholders to approve a capital increase of up to €250 million ($283 million) as it warned of another loss this fiscal year.

Details of the Capital Increase Proposal

• Juventus will ask shareholders to authorise the board to carry out the share issue, in one or more tranches, by the end of 2026, the club said in a statement

Objectives of the Capital Increase

• The move is intended to strengthen the club's equity base and sporting competitiveness, support potential upgrades to strategic real estate assets including its Turin stadium, and improve its financial sustainability, it said

Support from Major Shareholders

• Juventus said controlling shareholder Exor, the Agnelli family's holding company, would back the capital raising and immediately inject €60 million into the Serie A club

• Exor owns around 65% of Juventus shares

Financial Performance and Outlook

Recent Financial Results

• Juventus posted on Tuesday a loss of €66 million in the year ended June 30, compared with a loss of €58.1 million a year earlier

Future Projections

• The club forecast another loss in the current fiscal year, after failing to qualify for this season's UEFA Champions League

• It expects a "progressive improvement" over the following two years

Historical Context

• Investors have injected about €1 billion into Juventus over the past seven years

• Juventus last posted an annual profit in the 2016-2017 fiscal year

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8838 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Elvira Pollina. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Juventus forecasts another annual loss after a €66 million deficit in 2024–25; last profit was in 2016–17, with a sequence of multiyear financial strains (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Capital increase up to €250 million, with Exor agreeing to immediate €60 million support, aimed at bolstering equity base, sporting competitiveness, and strategic assets including the Turin stadium (juventus.com)
  • Exor controls around 65 % of Juventus; investors have injected about €1 billion over the past seven years. Juventus projects “progressive improvement” over two years, but remains under pressure after missing Champions League qualification (exor.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Juventus proposing a €250 million capital increase?
Juventus is seeking to strengthen its equity base, support upgrades to real estate assets, and improve its financial sustainability after recent fiscal losses.
Who is backing the Juventus capital increase?
Exor, the Agnelli family's holding company and majority shareholder, has pledged to back the capital raising and will immediately inject €60 million.
How much loss did Juventus report for the previous fiscal year?
Juventus posted a loss of €66 million for the year ended June 30, compared to a €58.1 million loss the previous year.
What is the timeline for the proposed share issue?
Juventus will ask shareholders to authorize the board to carry out the share issue in one or more tranches by the end of 2026.
How much have investors injected into Juventus in recent years?
Investors have injected about €1 billion into Juventus over the past seven years.

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