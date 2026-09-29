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UK's Burnham risks reopening Brexit debate with bid to find consensus on EU ties - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Burnham risks reopening Brexit debate with bid to find consensus on EU ties

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Burnham Aims to Mend UK-EU Ties, Reigniting Brexit Divisions

Burnham's Push for Closer UK-EU Relations

LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Andy Burnham risked reopening the bitter division over Britain's departure from the European Union on Tuesday by vowing to seek a consensus on closer ties with the bloc.

The promise comes 10 years after Britain voted to leave the EU — a decade marked by political instability, weak economic growth and a divisive debate about how closely the country should tie its fortunes to those of its nearest and largest trading partner.

Burnham's Vision for the UK-EU Relationship

"Brexit has done more harm than good," Burnham told the Labour Party Conference on Tuesday, setting out the November summit with the EU as the next step in rebuilding ties in a bid to improve growth and prosperity.

Upcoming UK-EU Summit and Consensus Building

"I will take the opportunity around the summit to lay out to you, to lay out to the country, what I believe the different options are for Britain's long-term relationship with our European partners," he said ahead of a planned meeting between the UK and the bloc.

"I will see if we can find consensus around one," he added.

Geopolitical Context and Challenges

Changing Alliances and Domestic Challenges

GEOPOLITICS RESHAPES ALLIANCES

The pursuit of a reformed alliance with the EU is in line with that of his predecessor Keir Starmer, whom he replaced in July, but the desire to find a consensus will test his political skill in a nation still scarred by the tumult of Brexit.

Burnham's Stance on Rejoining the EU

Burnham has previously said he wants Britain to rejoin the EU in his lifetime, but said recently he was not proposing such a step and that he respected the result of the 2016 referendum.

Global Pressures and Economic Considerations

His push for closer EU ties comes at a time when the threat of a wider war in Europe and Donald Trump's influence on trade, defence spending and wider geopolitics is reshaping alliances around the globe.

Trump has pushed Europe to take responsibility, and foot the bill, for increasing its defensive strength to deter Russia while at the same time using tariffs aggressively as a tool to protect and strengthen the US economy.

Britain's Attempts to Join European Initiatives

In that context, Britain has tried unsuccessfully to join a collective European defence investment programme, and is lobbying Brussels to include it in a broader "Made in Europe" manufacturing programme.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill and Alistair Smout, writing by William James and Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton and Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham’s speech signals a revival of the Brexit debate, emphasizing economic costs and seeking agreement on future UK‑EU relations
  • Post‑Brexit economic data indicate significant GDP, productivity and investment losses—estimates suggest a 6‑8% drop in GDP and long‑term productivity declines of several percent
  • Northern Ireland has outpaced UK regions in economic growth, benefiting from unique cross‑border arrangements and access to both UK and EU markets

Frequently Asked Questions

What did UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham propose regarding EU ties?
Andy Burnham vowed to seek a consensus on closer ties between the UK and the European Union, aiming to improve growth and prosperity.
Why is Burnham's push for EU consensus significant?
It risks reopening divisions over Brexit in a country still divided by the 2016 referendum and subsequent economic challenges.
Is Andy Burnham proposing the UK rejoin the EU?
No, Burnham said he respects the 2016 result and is not proposing rejoining, but wants to explore closer ties with the EU.
What are the economic motivations behind seeking closer EU ties?
Burnham aims to boost economic growth and prosperity by rebuilding stronger connections with the EU, the UK’s largest trading partner.

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