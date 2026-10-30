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Yen steady before BOJ, AI jitters drive Treasury rally, weigh on dollar - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Yen steady before BOJ, AI jitters drive Treasury rally, weigh on dollar

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Yen Holds Steady Before BOJ Meeting as AI Jitters Drive Treasury Rally

Market Movements and Central Bank Decisions

By Jiaxing Li

Yen and BOJ Policy Outlook

HONG KONG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The yen was steady on Friday ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy decision, while the dollar tracked Treasury yields lower as a fresh wave of selling in AI shares triggered a flight to safety.

The BOJ is set to keep interest rates on hold at 1.25% in a widely anticipated move despite elevated inflation pressures, with a hawkish tone expected and markets pricing in about an 80% chance of a December hike.

The yen weakened a touch on the day to around 157.815 per dollar and was on track for a 0.2% decline this month against the dollar.

Global Central Bank Activity

The BOJ will wrap up a packed week of central bank decisions, with the European Central Bank, the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand all leaving interest rates unchanged as they bide their time amid stubborn inflation and tightening financial conditions.

But they are by no means done, with energy prices near multi-month highs and no resolution to the conflict in the Middle East in sight. The Bank of England and the Reserve Bank of Australia will be in focus next week, with investors watching their decisions.

Expert Commentary on Global Tightening

"I think this is just a temporary pause. The global tightening cycle is still going to continue and that will continue to be a driver for FX markets," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

"The big question is as we enter 2027, whether or not we might end up with potentially even more hikes if the inflation stays elevated."

Major Currency Performances

The euro was last flat at $1.1185 against the greenback after briefly dipping to its lowest since May 2025 in the previous session, and was on track for a 1.2% monthly drop.

Sterling strengthened 0.1% to $1.3390, and was up 1% for the month.

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7030 and was up 1.2% for October. The kiwi weakened slightly to $0.5626 and was flat for the month.

AI Jitters Drive Flight to Safety

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of peers, was a shade weaker at 101.77. It was set for a 0.3% gain this month, marking a second straight monthly rise.

Impact of AI Concerns on Treasury Yields

The greenback is largely weighed by a dip in US Treasury yields as the safe-haven assets attract new bids. Results from Alphabet earlier in the week rekindled worries about AI spending and pushed broader stock markets lower, triggering a selloff in equities and making safe-haven bonds more attractive.

The yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note was last 4.8958% and that on the 30-year bond fell to 5.2623%, both at their lowest in over a month.

Strategist Perspective on Market Reaction

"The market reaction looked different from a conventional energy-driven risk-off episode," Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist at OCBC said in a note.

"Rather than supporting the USD and pushing US yields higher, US-centric AI concerns were accompanied by lower Treasury yields and a softer or broadly subdued USD."

Oil Prices and Broader Market Trends

Elsewhere, oil prices remained elevated, with Brent crude futures on track for an 11.5% gain in their fourth straight month of gains, the longest streak in over two years.

(Reporting by Jiaxing Li in Hong Kong; editing by Sam Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • BOJ is set to hold rates at 1.25% on Oct 30, likely flagging further tightening and pricing in ~80% chance of a December hike. (uk.marketscreener.com)
  • AI-related share selloffs triggered a flight to safety, driving down 10‑ and 30‑year US Treasury yields and softening the dollar. (apnews.com)
  • Brent crude prices remain elevated, supporting risk-off sentiment as oil marks a fourth straight month of gains—the longest in over two years. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the yen steady ahead of the Bank of Japan policy meeting?
The yen remains steady as markets widely expect the Bank of Japan to keep interest rates unchanged, despite ongoing inflation pressures.
How have AI jitters impacted financial markets recently?
Concerns over AI spending triggered a selloff in equities, which led to a flight to safety into government bonds, causing Treasury yields to fall.
What is the outlook for global central bank policy?
Major central banks are currently leaving rates unchanged, but the tightening cycle may continue if inflation remains elevated.
How is the US dollar performing against major currencies?
The dollar is slightly weaker due to falling Treasury yields, with the dollar index set for a monthly gain while other major currencies show mixed moves.
Which upcoming central bank decisions should investors watch?
Investors are closely watching the upcoming policy announcements from the Bank of England and the Reserve Bank of Australia.

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