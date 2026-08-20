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Bessent says US will impose toughest ever sanctions on Iran, urges China to cooperate - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bessent says US will impose toughest ever sanctions on Iran, urges China to cooperate

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Sanctions Geopolitics

US to Impose Toughest Sanctions on Iran; Treasury Secretary Urges China’s Cooperation

US Announces Unprecedented Sanctions and Calls for Global Support

Details of the Sanctions and Official Statements

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States will impose "the toughest sanctions in history" on Iran, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday as he urged Beijing to cooperate with Washington. 

Bessent said he would hold a press conference on Monday to discuss details.

"It is a one-two punch. We have the blockade (on Iran), and we are going to have the toughest sanctions in history," Bessent told CNBC. "It is going to work in Iran and we are going to collapse this regime."

"It is time for our allies and the rest of the world to make a decision," he said. 

President Trump’s Warning to Other Countries

President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday of economic consequences against any country that provided "any type of lifeline to Iran" as the United States looks to resolve a war it began alongside Israel nearly six months ago.

Impact on Oil Markets and Economic Pressure

"I think oil markets are misinterpreting what this economic pressure means," Bessent said. Oil prices climbed to more than three-week highs on Thursday.

"We have asymmetric information, and I'm not sure why oil has popped up on this," Bessent said. "If we are doing the maximum economic pressure, then that means that likely there will not be a large-scale kinetic restart."

Potential US Actions Toward China

When asked if the United States could target China for doing business with Iran, Bessent said many conversations were best to have in private. 

"We are confident that everyone wants the Strait (of Hormuz) reopened, and for energy prices to come back down," he said. "Keep in mind that the Chinese get 50% (of their) energy from inside the Gulf. So it would do them a big service to get with the program."

China's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Bessent's remarks.

China’s Role in Iran’s Oil Exports

China buys more than 80% of Iran's shipped oil, according to 2025 data from analytics firm Kpler. If the U.S. engaged in further economic warfare with China, a major exporter to the U.S., including vital rare-earth minerals, it would risk retaliation.

Iran’s Resilience and International Reactions

Iran has weathered punishing economic sanctions for nearly 50 years, since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi called Trump's comments an attempt to divert American public opinion from domestic financial problems, including record debt and rising interest rates.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; writing by Michelle Nichols; editing by Katharine Jackson, David Ljunggren, Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Bessent vows “toughest sanctions in history” to collapse Iran’s regime, framing it as part of a dual blockade and pressure strategy
  • He called on China to cooperate, noting China sources around half its energy from the Gulf and buys over 80% of Iran’s shipped oil
  • U.S. oil markets may misjudge impact—Bessent suggested maximum pressure likely precludes large-scale military action

Frequently Asked Questions

What sanctions is the US imposing on Iran?
The US will impose the 'toughest sanctions in history' on Iran, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
Why is the US urging China to cooperate on Iran sanctions?
The US wants China to cooperate because China is a major importer of Iranian oil and plays a key role in global energy markets.
What impact might the sanctions have on oil prices?
Oil prices climbed to three-week highs following news of the planned sanctions, indicating market sensitivity.
How long has Iran faced US economic sanctions?
Iran has endured US economic sanctions for nearly 50 years, since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
Could US actions against China escalate?
Targeting China for doing business with Iran could risk retaliation and impact vital exports like rare-earth minerals.

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