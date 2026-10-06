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Soccer-Italian police target 22 'ultras' after violence at Torino-Juventus match

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Italian Police Impose Bans on Ultras After Torino-Juventus Match Violence

Police Actions and Investigation Details

Supervision Orders Imposed on Hardcore Fans

MILAN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Italian police have imposed supervision orders on 22 hardcore soccer fans as part of an investigation into clashes before the Torino-Juventus derby match in May.

Details of the Incident

The 22 are members of "ultra" groups from Juve and Torino who clashed outside the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin on May 24, the final day of last season. They are accused of throwing bottles, stones and explosive devices as well as affray, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Injuries and Consequences

Nine police officers were injured as they tried to keep the rival groups apart. A 36-year-old Juventus fan suffered a serious head injury after he was hit by a tear gas canister during the unrest.

Precautionary Measures and Bans

The precautionary measures, imposed in coordination with police across a number of cities in northern Italy, impose a ban on staying in Turin and an obligation to report regularly to the local authorities.

A further 20 fans accused of involvement in the clashes have also been given stadium bans.

Upcoming Matches and Context

May's match ended in a 2-2 draw. Juventus and Turin are scheduled to meet again in Serie A at the Allianz Stadium, the home of Juventus, on January 6, a national holiday in Italy.

(Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by Alvise Armellini and Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • Supervision orders (“divieto di dimora” in Turin plus reporting requirements) issued to 22 ultras after pre‑match clashes, covering both Juventus and Torino fan groups, per the Digos and coordinated across northern Italy (videoembed.ansa.it).
  • The clashes occurred on May 24, 2026, before the final Serie A derby at the Olimpico Grande Torino and involved projectiles like bottles, stones, explosive devices, with nine police officers injured and a 36‑year‑old Juventus fan seriously hurt by a tear gas canister (videoembed.ansa.it).
  • A further 20 fans received stadium bans (Daspo), restricting them from attending matches, reflecting authorities' broader crackdown on ultra‑violence ahead of future fixtures such as the January 6 rematch at Allianz Stadium (videoembed.ansa.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What actions did Italian police take after the Torino-Juventus clash?
Police imposed supervision orders on 22 ultras, stadium bans, and required them to report regularly to authorities.
How many people were injured during the Torino-Juventus derby violence?
Nine police officers and a 36-year-old Juventus fan, who suffered a serious head injury, were injured.
Why were the 22 ultras targeted by police?
They were targeted for their alleged involvement in throwing bottles, stones, explosive devices, and affray.
Where and when did the violence occur?
The clashes occurred outside the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin on May 24, the last day of the season.
When will Juventus and Torino meet again after the incident?
They are scheduled to meet again in Serie A at the Allianz Stadium on January 6.

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