GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Serbia to hold snap elections on Oct 18 or 25, President Vucic says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Serbia to hold snap elections on Oct 18 or 25, President Vucic says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking headlines Politics Europe

Serbia Schedules Snap Parliamentary Elections for October 2024

Key Details and Political Context of the Upcoming Serbian Elections

Election Announcement and Timeline

BELGRADE, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Serbia will hold snap parliamentary elections on October 18 or 25, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday, more than a month after he pledged at his party rally to schedule them.

“The parliamentary elections will be held on October 18 or 25. The exact date will be known in the coming days,” Vucic said in a live TV broadcast. 

The parliamentary elections in Serbia were originally set for December 2027. 

"On one list there will be the (ruling) Serbian Progressive Party with its list, on the other all other political options,” he said.

Background to the Snap Elections

On June 27, Vucic, a populist, said he would resign within weeks and the country would hold early parliamentary and presidential elections, following 18 months of anti-government protests. This is the first time he gave possible dates for the vote.  

The announcement by Vucic, who has been in power as ‌president or prime minister for 12 years, came after more than a year of anti-corruption demonstrations led by students triggered by the collapse of an awning at a railway station in the northern city of Novi Sad in November 2024 in which 16 people died.

Uncertainties Surrounding the Presidential Vote

In the broadcast, Vucic did not say when he would resign to trigger an early presidential vote.

Political Implications and International Relations

Potential Outcomes and Vucic's Political Future

Analysts say Vucic may become a prime minister if his Serbian Progressive Party wins in parliamentary elections. That would continue a long trend in which the power in Serbia follows Vucic, regardless of his title.

Serbia's EU Aspirations and Foreign Policy Challenges

Serbia is a candidate to join the EU, but Belgrade still has strong ties with Russia and China — a line Vucic has had to walk throughout his time in power.

Before joining the EU, ⁠Serbia must improve its rule of law, including conditions for free and fair elections, and root out corruption and organised crime. It also has to align its foreign policies with those of the bloc, the EU has said for years.

Opposition Allegations and Government Response

Opposition figures accused Vucic and his allies of violence against political opponents, rampant corruption, ties with organised crime and stifling media freedoms. Vucic and his allies deny these allegations.

(Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Mark Porter)

Key Takeaways

  • Snap parliamentary elections are now slated for October 18 or 25, far earlier than the planned December 2027 vote, with the exact date to be confirmed soon. (agenceurope.eu)
  • The move follows prolonged student-led anti-corruption protests triggered by a fatal infrastructure collapse in Novi Sad, reflecting intense social pressure and political volatility. (europarl.europa.eu)
  • EU officials stress that Serbia must implement electoral and judicial reforms—aligned with recommendations from ODIHR and Venice Commission—for its EU accession to progress, with Brussels closely monitoring future elections. (consilium.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Serbia need to do before joining the EU?
Serbia must improve the rule of law, ensure free and fair elections, eliminate corruption and organized crime, and align its foreign policies with the EU.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Dollar rebounds from losses sparked by Treasury buyback plan

Dollar rebounds from losses sparked by Treasury buyback plan

Image for Monte dei Paschi OKs bids for BPM, Banca Generali to stave off Intesa takeover

Monte dei Paschi OKs bids for BPM, Banca Generali to stave off Intesa takeover

Image for US will impose 'toughest sanctions in history' on Iran, Bessent says

US will impose 'toughest sanctions in history' on Iran, Bessent says

Image for Soccer-Regional powerhouses weigh no-confidence vote in bid to oust Infantino - sources

Soccer-Regional powerhouses weigh no-confidence vote in bid to oust Infantino - sources

Image for Oil hits more than three-week high as Trump threatens Iran-related retaliation

Oil hits more than three-week high as Trump threatens Iran-related retaliation

Image for Serbia turns to Russia to help fight wildfires

Serbia turns to Russia to help fight wildfires

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Cricket-Brook maintains stranglehold over Pakistan for dominant England
Cricket-Brook maintains stranglehold over Pakistan for dominant England
Image for Russian strikes kill 17 in Ukraine, Zelenskiy says lack of Patriots costing lives
Russian strikes kill 17 in Ukraine, Zelenskiy says lack of Patriots costing lives
Image for Analysis-Ousted Ukrainian defence minister's gamble against Zelenskiy backfires as protests end
Analysis-Ousted Ukrainian defence minister's gamble against Zelenskiy backfires as protests end
Image for Academic who raised plagiarism allegations against Jason Arday suspended by his university
Academic who raised plagiarism allegations against Jason Arday suspended by his university
Image for Bessent says US will impose toughest ever sanctions on Iran, urges China to cooperate
Bessent says US will impose toughest ever sanctions on Iran, urges China to cooperate
Image for Owl aboard - British Army sailors rescue exhausted stowaway 70 miles out to sea
Owl aboard - British Army sailors rescue exhausted stowaway 70 miles out to sea
Image for Gaza mediators say latest Israeli strikes undermine efforts to end conflict at critical stage
Gaza mediators say latest Israeli strikes undermine efforts to end conflict at critical stage
Image for Putin visits newly unearthed remains of medieval Russian prince
Putin visits newly unearthed remains of medieval Russian prince
Image for Poland arrests man over alleged plot to assassinate Ukrainian arms industry official
Poland arrests man over alleged plot to assassinate Ukrainian arms industry official
Image for Prince Harry and Meghan to make shock return to Britain after moving to US
Prince Harry and Meghan to make shock return to Britain after moving to US
Image for Kremlin says ousted Ukrainian minister's call for elections shows splits in Kyiv
Kremlin says ousted Ukrainian minister's call for elections shows splits in Kyiv
Image for Exclusive-More than 150 Polymarket wallets may have traded on military secrets, research finds
Exclusive-More than 150 Polymarket wallets may have traded on military secrets, research finds
View All Headlines Posts