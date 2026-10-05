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Protesters clash with police over Kosovo war crimes court law - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Protesters clash with police over Kosovo war crimes court law

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Politics Law Europe Kosovo News

Kosovo Protesters Clash with Police Over War Crimes Court Law Amendments

Unrest in Pristina as Lawmakers Debate War Crimes Court Amendments

Protests and Police Response

PRISTINA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Protesters clashed with police outside Kosovo's government and parliament buildings on Monday, calling for lawmakers to pass legislation that would limit the powers of a Kosovo war crimes court in The Hague.

The protest came weeks after the court sentenced former President Hashim Thaci and three others to a combined 81 years in prison for war crimes.

Police fired tear gas and used water cannon to disperse demonstrators who threw firecrackers and stones at officers guarding parliament and government buildings in central Pristina.

At least 17 people were injured, including six police officers, police said. Three protesters were detained.

Legislative Developments and Parliamentary Actions

Earlier in the day, lawmakers approved the first reading of amendments to a law that established the Kosovo war crimes court in The Hague. Demonstrators later blocked parliament, preventing lawmakers from leaving and demanding a second vote which is needed to pass the legislation.

The clash underscores deep anger in Kosovo over the court's conviction of former fighters who are considered heroes and highlights growing divisions in parliament in one of Europe's poorest nations.

Key Proposed Amendments

The amendments to the Specialist Chambers law would cap prison sentences at 15 years, allow defendants to appeal to Kosovo's Supreme Court, permit sentences to be served in Kosovo and enable the country's president to grant amnesty to convicted individuals.

Political Reactions and Divisions

The proposed changes faced skepticism from Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

"We consider these moves to amend the law on the Specialist Chambers rushed and insufficiently analysed and thought through," Kurti told parliament.

Despite backing the first vote, Kurti and his party declined to support the second vote on the same day for the amendments presented by Thaci's former party, the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK).

Background: The Specialist Chambers and Recent Convictions

Kosovo established the Specialist Chambers in The Hague in 2015 under international pressure to prosecute former ethnic Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) fighters for alleged crimes committed during and after Kosovo's 1998-99 war with Serbia.

The court last month found Thaci, 58, guilty of war crimes including murder, torture and illegal detention, sentencing him to 25 years in prison for crimes committed as a senior commander of the KLA during the conflict.

Thaci and the three co-defendants have appealed the verdict.

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Amendments aim to restrict court’s mandate: cap sentences at 15 years, allow appeals to Kosovo’s Supreme Court, enable serving sentences domestically, and permit presidential pardons – prompting protests. (reporteri.net)
  • Protesters, many viewing the convicted former KLA leaders as heroes, clashed with police using tear gas and water cannon; dozens were injured and several detained. (rferl.org)
  • Legal experts warn the amendments may face constitutional and international challenges, particularly regarding jurisdiction and alignment with Kosovo’s amended constitution that underpins the Specialist Chambers. (rks.news)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did protesters clash with police in Pristina?
Protesters clashed with police while demanding lawmakers amend the Kosovo war crimes court law after recent convictions of former fighters.
What changes are being proposed to the Kosovo war crimes court law?
The amendments would cap sentences at 15 years, allow appeals in Kosovo's Supreme Court, permit serving sentences in Kosovo, and allow presidential amnesty.
Who was recently convicted by the Kosovo war crimes court?
Former President Hashim Thaci and three others were sentenced to a combined 81 years for war crimes committed during Kosovo's 1998-99 war.
How did Prime Minister Albin Kurti respond to the proposed law changes?
Prime Minister Kurti expressed skepticism about the amendments, calling them rushed and insufficiently analyzed, and withheld support for the second vote.
What is the purpose of Kosovo's Specialist Chambers in The Hague?
Kosovo's Specialist Chambers were established to prosecute former Kosovo Liberation Army fighters for alleged crimes during and after the 1998-99 war with Serbia.

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