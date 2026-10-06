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Asian shares track Wall Street higher, Treasury yields near multi-decade highs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Asian shares track Wall Street higher, Treasury yields near multi-decade highs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Asian Shares Climb on Wall Street Rally as Treasury Yields Test Highs

Market Overview and Key Drivers

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on Tuesday after a tech-fuelled rally lifted the Nasdaq to a record close, with a retreat in oil prices offering further support even as longer-dated Treasury yields hovered near multi-decade highs.

Currency and Oil Market Movements

The euro languished near 17-month lows after briefly touching $1.116 overnight, pressured by mounting fiscal concerns in France. Investors dumped French government bonds after an underwhelming budget, while political uncertainty deepened after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a snap election.

Brent crude was little changed at $100 a barrel after losing 1.9% overnight as exports from the Middle East increased and the Group of Seven nations pledged to boost supplies. [O/R]

Stock Market Performance

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2%, while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.7%. European stock futures climbed 0.5%.

Nasdaq futures edged up 0.2% and S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq notched up a record close overnight, buoyed by softer-than-expected jobs data that dampened expectations for a rate hike from the Federal Reserve this month. [.N]

Technology Sector Highlights

AI heavyweight Nvidia climbed 2.1%, reaching a record-high close and boosting its market value to $5.76 trillion.

"The rally in the market was tech led once again, with the marginal easing of interest rate uncertainty along with a slight moderation in geopolitical risk allowing market participants to focus on the extraordinary earnings growth being delivered by AI names," said Kyle Rodda, a senior analyst at Capital.com.

Upcoming Earnings Season

The third-quarter earnings season kicks off next week. Goldman Sachs estimated consensus forecasts point to 27% growth in S&P 500 earnings last quarter, with more than half that growth from companies benefiting from AI infrastructure spending.

Latin American Markets

Latin American markets also climbed, led by a rally in Brazilian stocks and the real currency, after right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro outperformed poll predictions in the first round of the presidential election and advanced to a runoff against leftist incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bond Market Developments

BOND ROUT PERSISTS

The relentless climb in Treasury yields continued even as markets scaled back bets for an interest rate rise this month from the Federal Reserve to just 23% from 71% a week ago, after top policymakers stressed the need for more data before tightening again.

US Treasury Yields

US 10- and 30-year Treasury yields hit fresh 24-year highs overnight, capping a steady climb since mid-August driven by inflation and debt concerns. An ISM survey showed a measure of prices paid by services businesses for inputs jumped to the highest level in more than four years.

The 10-year Treasury yield was steady in Asia at 5.3089%, after climbing 3 basis points overnight to hit 5.3493%, the highest since 2002, while 30-year yields held at 5.6622%, having briefly reached 5.7029% overnight.

European Bonds and Currency

The selloff in French bonds calmed a little, with the premium investors demand to hold French 10-year bonds over safer German debt narrowing to 137 basis points on Monday.

The euro nursed losses at $1.1215, after falling as much as 0.8% to $1.116 overnight, its weakest since May 2025. It traded at 177 yen, having been down for seven straight sessions, around the lowest since November last year.

"Deep divisions in France’s parliament raises the risk that the proposed fiscal consolidation is diluted or that the government faces a no-confidence vote," said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"EUR/USD will likely test support at 1.1109."

That kept the US dollar firm, with the dollar index at 102.2 after a weekly rise of 0.9%.

Commodities Update

Spot gold was little changed at $4,141.31 an ounce. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Nasdaq closed at a fresh record, driven by megacap tech and AI-related stocks amid softer US jobs data and fading rate hike expectations. (AP; Reuters) (apnews.com)
  • US 10‑ and 30‑year Treasury yields remain near multi‑decade peaks, driven by bond market sell‑off and fiscal concerns. (kiplinger.com)
  • Euro weakened to 17‑month lows versus the dollar amid mounting fiscal and political uncertainty in France, with French‑German yield spreads near levels last seen during the euro‑zone debt crisis. (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Asian shares rise following the Wall Street rally?
Asian shares increased as a tech-driven rally in the Nasdaq pushed it to record highs, further supported by easing oil prices.
What is causing Treasury yields to reach multi-decade highs?
Treasury yields continued to climb due to inflation concerns, debt worries, and persistent expectations of tighter monetary policy.
How did the euro perform amid recent fiscal concerns in France?
The euro dropped to 17-month lows following underwhelming French budget news and increased political uncertainty in Europe.
Which tech company contributed heavily to the Wall Street gains?
Nvidia led the rally by jumping 2.1%, closing at a record high and boosting overall tech sector performance.
How have oil prices and Middle East exports impacted global markets?
Oil prices dipped as Middle East exports increased and G7 nations pledged to boost supplies, helping underpin market sentiment.

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