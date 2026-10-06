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Lithuania says it would pay the cost if US establishes military base - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lithuania says it would pay the cost if US establishes military base

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Finance Banking Geopolitics security International Relations

Lithuania Ready to Fund Permanent US Military Base, Says Prime Minister

Prime Minister Outlines Lithuania's Offer for US Military Presence

Background and Current US Military Presence

VILNIUS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Lithuania is ready to pay the cost to set up a permanent US military base if Washington should agree to establish one there, Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius said on Tuesday.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said he would consider Lithuania's request for a permanent base: "They are friends of mine, they are great people, so we will certainly look at it."

Strategic Importance of Lithuania

Lithuania, a member of the EU and NATO, borders Russia and Moscow's close ally Belarus. The United States has kept an armoured battalion of almost 1,000 troops there since 2019, in overlapping rotations, meaning the troops arrive and leave every few months.

Proposal for Permanent US Base

Sinkevicius said he proposed turning this into a permanent presence at a meeting with Trump's envoy John Coale last month in Vilnius.

"I'm glad that this idea is being taken seriously... This is a critically important guarantee of deterrence and security," Sinkevicius wrote on Facebook.

Financial Commitment and Next Steps

"Our partners only need to make the political decision to permanently station troops, and Lithuania is ready to cover the costs involved."

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in VilniusEditing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • Lithuania is offering to finance a permanent US military base, signaling strong commitment to NATO deterrence against near‑border threats. (lrt.lt)
  • The offer aligns with Lithuania’s longstanding push—including coalition agreements and infrastructure efforts—for a long‑term US troop presence since rotating armoured battalions have been deployed since 2019. (internazionale.it)
  • Recent movements show renewed US rotations arriving as of late September, underscoring the strategic importance of Lithuania to NATO’s eastern flank. (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Lithuania want a permanent US military base?
Lithuania seeks a permanent US military base to enhance security and serve as a deterrent due to its proximity to Russia and Belarus.
Who announced Lithuania's willingness to pay for a US base?
Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius announced that Lithuania is ready to pay the cost if the US agrees to establish a permanent base.
Is there already a US military presence in Lithuania?
Yes, the US has maintained an armoured battalion of nearly 1,000 troops in Lithuania since 2019 on a rotational basis.
What is the current status of Lithuania's proposal?
US President Donald Trump confirmed he is considering Lithuania's request for a permanent US military presence.
How is Lithuania prepared to support the US base financially?
Lithuania has stated readiness to cover all costs involved with establishing and maintaining the permanent US military base.

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