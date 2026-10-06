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UK online retailer ASOS shares drop on reports of cybersecurity breach - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK online retailer ASOS shares drop on reports of cybersecurity breach

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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ASOS Shares Drop After Reports of Major Cybersecurity Breach

ASOS Faces Cybersecurity Crisis and Market Impact

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Shares in ASOS dropped more than 11% on Tuesday after media reports said customers of the British online fashion retailer received push notifications saying the company was hacked.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports. An ASOS spokesperson said it was aware of the reports but did not confirm or comment further.  

Details of the Alleged Breach

The notification - addressed to ASOS' data protection officer and IT department - read, "we have fully compromised the Snowflake instance. Engage with us, or we will leak it," according to the reports.

Potential Risks to Customer Data

"Snowflake is a massive cloud database where retailers typically store sensitive customer information, a real worry if cyber criminals have indeed accessed it as they claim," said Dray Agha, senior manager of security operations at cybersecurity platform Huntress.

Wider Context: Cyberattacks on British Companies

British companies and institutions have been increasingly hit by aggressive and regular cyber and ransomware attacks in recent years. The British Library, a blood testing service, the London Underground, Marks & Spencer, the Co-op and Jaguar Land Rover are some of the companies that have suffered months of disruption due to such breaches.

Attackers' Tactics and Extortion Methods

"The push notification suggests attackers have breached the systems controlling the ASOS mobile app also," Agha said. "Sending a ransom demand directly to consumer devices is an aggressive extortion tactic designed to force the business into a quick negotiation."

ASOS Share Performance and Recent Developments

Market Reaction

ASOS shares were up more than 60% so far this year. The company has been divesting assets and last month provided an upbeat profit forecast for fiscal 2026. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru and James Davey in London; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • Shares dropped more than 11% as customers got alarming “ASOS HACKED” notifications referencing a compromised Snowflake instance (theguardian.com).
  • The push alert—sent via the ASOS app and addressed to its DPO and IT team—included a ransom demand and link to Telegram (theguardian.com).
  • ASOS has not confirmed a breach; the incident highlights growing cyber-risks for UK retailers and potential regulatory implications under breach notification rules (news.sky.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did ASOS shares drop by over 11%?
ASOS shares fell following media reports that the retailer experienced a cybersecurity breach, triggering concerns among investors.
What was compromised in the reported ASOS data breach?
Reports claim attackers accessed the ASOS Snowflake cloud instance, where sensitive customer information may be stored.
How did attackers notify ASOS about the breach?
Attackers reportedly sent push notifications to ASOS customers, demanding engagement or threatening to leak compromised data.
Has ASOS confirmed the cybersecurity breach?
ASOS has acknowledged awareness of the reports but has not confirmed or commented on the supposed breach.
What does the Snowflake instance store for retailers like ASOS?
Snowflake is a cloud database often used by retailers to store sensitive customer and business information.

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