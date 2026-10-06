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'Ghost particle' hunter Francis Halzen wins 2026 Nobel Physics Prize - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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'Ghost particle' hunter Francis Halzen wins 2026 Nobel Physics Prize

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Francis Halzen Receives 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics for Neutrino Research

Overview of the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics

STOCKHOLM, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Belgian-American particle physicist Francis Halzen won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics for ground-breaking work creating an observatory to detect some of the universe's most elusive particles, high-energy neutrinos, and how they are created.

Halzen realised that ice at the South Pole could be used to track neutrinos, sometimes known as 'ghost particles' for the way they pass through the Earth and our bodies without a trace, and only interact with matter extremely rarely.

Significance of Neutrino Detection

"The messengers bring information from the cosmos," Eva Olsson, of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, told a press conference. "They open the door to distant galaxies and tell us about the processes of exploding stars."

Halzen Hailed for Detecting 'Messengers from the Cosmos'

The neutrino interactions collected by the IceCube observatory in Antarctica provide researchers with knowledge about how high-energy neutrinos are created, potentially even revealing previously unknown cosmic phenomena, the body said.

"Francis Halzen has led an international team of researchers and engineers who have provided us with a fantastic instrument," Mark Pearce, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics, said in a statement.

"His tenacity and scientific vision has paved the way for a new kind of astronomy."

Recognition and Legacy

In 2014, the US-based Smithsonian magazine, dubbed Halzen "Neutrino Man" when giving him one of its ingenuity Awards, acclaiming him for an "amazing experiment (that) heralds the beginning of a new era in astronomy".

It even published a comic illustrating his life: "How One Physicist’s Pursuit of the Cosmos Took Off in Antarctica"

About the Nobel Prize

The winners of the Nobel physics prize are selected by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and receive a prize sum totalling 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million), which is shared among the winners if there are several.

The Nobel Prizes were established under the will of Swedish inventor and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel, whose fortune was built in part on the invention of dynamite. First awarded in 1901, the prizes honour achievements in science, literature and peace, with the economics award added later by Sweden's central bank.

Winners from Einstein to Bohr and the Curies

Physics occupied a prominent place in Nobel's will and the prize remains one of the discipline's highest distinctions. Over the decades it has recognised discoveries that have fundamentally reshaped humanity's understanding of the universe.

Among past laureates are some of the most celebrated figures in science, including Albert Einstein, Marie and Pierre Curie, Max Planck and Niels Bohr, whose work helped establish the foundations of modern physics.

Recent Laureates and Ceremony Details

Last year's physics prize was awarded to US-based scientists John Clarke, Michel Devoret and John Martinis for experiments that demonstrated the principles of quantum physics in action, research seen as helping to advance the next generation of computing and other digital technologies.

The award was the second of this year's Nobels to be unveiled, following Monday's medicine prize announcement, with chemistry next on Wednesday.

Nobel medals are presented to the winners by Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf at a ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death. The awards are followed by an elaborate banquet at Stockholm City Hall.

The peace prize, the only Nobel not presented in Sweden, is awarded separately in Oslo.

Additional Information

($1 = 10.0329 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard, Marie Mannes and Johan Ahlander in Stockholm; additional reporting by Simon Johnson, Anna Ringstrom and Greta Rosen Fondahn in Stockholm, and Terje Solsvik in Oslo; Editing by Alex Richardson and Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Halzen’s innovative use of South Pole ice transformed Antarctic ice into the world’s largest neutrino telescope, IceCube, detecting elusive high‑energy 'ghost particles' from deep space (elpais.com).
  • His leadership has inaugurated neutrino astronomy, identifying the origins of cosmic neutrinos and marking the beginning of a new era in multi‑messenger astronomy (cadenaser.com).
  • Halzen also received recognition earlier in 2026 with the American Physical Society’s Medal for Exceptional Achievement in Research for similar advances in neutrino astrophysics (gssi.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics?
Francis Halzen, a Belgian-American physicist, won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics for his work on detecting high-energy neutrinos.
What is Francis Halzen known for?
Francis Halzen is known for leading the creation of the IceCube observatory, which detects elusive particles called high-energy neutrinos.
What are 'ghost particles'?
Ghost particles refer to neutrinos, which rarely interact with matter and can pass through the Earth and our bodies undetected.
How does the IceCube observatory work?
The IceCube observatory utilizes ice at the South Pole to track neutrino interactions, helping researchers study cosmic phenomena.
How much is the Nobel Prize worth?
The Nobel Prize includes a monetary award totalling 12 million Swedish crowns, which is shared among winners if applicable.

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