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WHO says no signs of further Russian infections after plague lab worker dies - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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WHO says no signs of further Russian infections after plague lab worker dies

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Health World News Disease Outbreaks

WHO: No Additional Russian Infections After Plague Lab Worker’s Death

WHO Monitors Situation Following Plague Lab Worker’s Death in Russia

Incident Overview

GENEVA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that Russian authorities have identified all of the people in contact with a laboratory worker at a plague research institute in Siberia who died of unknown causes. 

Contact Tracing and Monitoring

"All of the patients' contacts have been reportedly been identified and are being monitored for illness, and none to date have shown symptoms of illness," said WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier.

Investigation Into Cause of Death

He said Russian authorities, who have yet to officially respond to a WHO request for information, are investigating whether pneumonic plague caused her death.

(Reporting by Emma FargeEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • All individuals who had contact with the deceased lab worker have been identified and are under medical monitoring, with no reported symptoms so far, according to WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier (apnews.com).
  • Russian authorities are investigating whether pneumonic plague caused the lab worker’s death but have found no evidence of plague pathogens in extensive testing (euronews.com).
  • International bodies including the US, WHO, and European officials are closely monitoring the situation, emphasizing that the public health risk appears low at this stage (abc.net.au)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the WHO report about the Russian lab worker's death?
The WHO stated that all contacts of the Russian lab worker have been identified and monitored, with no new infections found.
Have Russian authorities responded to the WHO's request for information?
According to the WHO, Russian authorities have not yet officially responded to their request for more information.
Is there evidence of further infections connected to the plague lab worker?
No, as per the WHO, none of the contacts have shown symptoms of illness to date.
What is being investigated as the cause of the worker's death?
Russian authorities are investigating whether pneumonic plague caused the lab worker's death.

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