Russia Willing to Consider Ukraine Peace Proposals Reflecting Current Realities
Russia’s Stance on Ukraine Conflict Settlement
Openness to New Proposals
MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Russia is open to listening to new proposals on how to reach a settlement on the Ukraine conflict, a senior Russian diplomat said on Friday, but any proposals should reflect the "realities on the ground".
Statements from Russian Officials
Comments by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with media outlet News.ru published on Friday, the United States demonstrated a readiness for "constructive dialogue" and an "understanding of Russia's position".
Influence of International Actors
Role of the United States and European Sponsors
"At this stage, it is more important to what extent Washington is able to influence the decisions of the Kyiv regime and its European sponsors, who still dream of a 'strategic defeat' of Russia," he told the outlet.
(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)