Russia Willing to Consider Ukraine Peace Proposals Reflecting Current Realities

Russia’s Stance on Ukraine Conflict Settlement

Openness to New Proposals

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Russia is open to listening to new proposals on how to reach a settlement on the Ukraine conflict, a senior Russian diplomat said on Friday, but any proposals should reflect the "realities on the ground".

Statements from Russian Officials

Comments by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with media outlet News.ru published on Friday, the United States demonstrated a readiness for "constructive dialogue" and an "understanding of Russia's position".

Influence of International Actors

Role of the United States and European Sponsors

"At this stage, it is more important to what extent Washington is able to influence the decisions of the Kyiv regime and its European sponsors, who still dream of a 'strategic defeat' of Russia," he told the outlet.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)