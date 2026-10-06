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Ukraine cuts fuel imports in September by 5% amid smaller demand, analysts say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine cuts fuel imports in September by 5% amid smaller demand, analysts say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Ukraine Reduces Fuel Imports by 5% in September as Demand, Supply Hit by War

Analysis of Ukraine's Fuel Import Trends Amid Ongoing Conflict

September Fuel Import Statistics

KYIV, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine reduced gasoline imports by 5% in September from August to 145,000 metric tons, mainly due to a seasonal decline in consumption, analysts at Kyiv-based A-95 consultancy said on Tuesday.

Impact of War on Domestic Fuel Supply

Ukraine is almost entirely reliant on imported fuel supplies because all of its oil refineries have been destroyed or seriously damaged during the war with Russia.

Factors Affecting Fuel Demand

"Demand was also pressured by record-high retail prices this year, which prompted car owners to economize," the consultancy said in a report.

Rising Retail Fuel Prices

Retail prices for motor fuel in Ukraine rose up to 10% in the first half of September, tracking gains in European prices. Globally, fuel prices have been inflated by disruption caused by the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Military Actions Affecting Fuel Logistics

Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Infrastructure

Russia has intensified attacks on Ukrainian petrol stations, both in the capital, Kyiv, and in frontline eastern regions, where it is seeking to disrupt logistics for Ukraine's military.

Ukrainian Strikes on Russian Refineries

Ukraine has also targeted Russian refineries, causing major disruption to Russian fuel supplies.

Sources of Ukraine's Fuel Imports

Primary Import Partners

A-95 said Ukraine imported fuel mostly from Lithuania — 32% of the imported volume, and Poland with 25% of the total.

Additional European Suppliers

Ukraine also imported fuel from Germany, Romania and Greece.

(Reporting by Pavel PolityukEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine cut gasoline imports by 5% month‑on‑month in September, to 145,000 metric tons, as demand softened seasonally and consumers reduced usage amid record retail fuel prices (enkorr.ua).
  • The country remains entirely dependent on imports following destruction of domestic refineries during the war, sourcing mainly from Lithuania and Poland (enkorr.ua).
  • In the first half of 2026, Ukraine’s fuel import value surged by over 50%, totalling USD 4.6 billion (4.5 million tonnes) in oil and petroleum products, with Poland, Greece and Lithuania among top suppliers (energy-map.info).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ukraine cut its fuel imports in September?
Ukraine reduced fuel imports in September due to seasonal demand decline and record-high retail prices, according to analysts.
What caused the high fuel prices in Ukraine?
Record-high fuel prices in Ukraine were driven by global price increases and disruptions in supply routes due to the ongoing conflict.
Where does Ukraine currently import most of its fuel from?
Ukraine imported most of its fuel from Lithuania (32%) and Poland (25%), as well as from Germany, Romania, and Greece.
How has the war with Russia affected Ukraine's fuel supply?
All Ukrainian oil refineries have been destroyed or damaged, making the country almost fully reliant on fuel imports.
Has Ukraine taken any action against Russian fuel supplies?
Yes, Ukraine has targeted Russian refineries, causing disruptions to Russian fuel supplies.

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