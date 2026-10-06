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France braces for day of school blockades and street protests - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France braces for day of school blockades and street protests

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Nationwide School Protests Pressure French Government on Education Funding

French Students and Unions Demand Action on Education Crisis

By Inti Landauro

Nationwide Protests and Student Actions

PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - France braced on Tuesday for a day of nationwide high-school blockades and trade union-led street protests in support of students demanding that President Emmanuel Macron's cash-strapped government tackle understaffed and dilapidated schools.

Teenage students stood on barricades made of trash cans in front of schools from Lille in the north to Marseille in the south, and from Strasbourg in the east to Nantes in the west. In Paris they held up banners reading "We want to be heard, not teargassed" and "Our future is not optional".

Tuesday's demonstrations come after a fortnight of protests which began in Paris's deprived suburbs before spreading across the country. The government responded with riot police, saying the movement had now morphed into urban violence.

Escalation of Violence and Injuries

A teenager's hand was blown off as high-school protesters clashed with riot police in northern France on Monday. François-Xavier Lauch, prefect of Pas-de-Calais, declined to comment on the exact circumstances, saying some 200 to 250 protesters had been hurling objects at police.

The regional newspaper La Voix du Nord said the 15-year-old lost his hand and part of his lower arm after picking up a police dispersal grenade.

Government Response and Challenges

Prime Minister's Promises

PRIME MINISTER PROMISES A RESPONSE

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has ordered his ministers to tackle the students' leading demands. Those include ensuring absent teachers are replaced, reviewing the length of the 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. school day and the need for longer lunch breaks.

The government would also look at repairs needed to ageing school buildings, said Lecornu, who demanded ministers send in their first proposals by the end of October.

Budgetary Constraints

But finding spare cash will be difficult.

The protests have piled pressure on a government trying to narrow a ballooning budget deficit as investor concerns about France's growing debt pile, weak growth and reluctance to rein in spending push bond yields higher. The yield on France's 10-year bonds briefly hit a 24-year high of over 5% last week.

The surge in French borrowing costs has started to spill into the broader euro area, with the sliding euro currency the latest alarm bell for policy makers. Finance Minister Roland Lescure said on Tuesday there was no need for the European Central Bank to step in.

Legal and Political Fallout

Arrests and Prosecutions

THOUSANDS OF ARRESTS

France's Justice Ministry said 5,060 people have been arrested since the protests began, with 87% of them minors. More than 1,800 people are being prosecuted, including 1,483 minors, the ministry said, without specifying the crimes. It said 790 cases had been dismissed.

At least 715 police officers and 215 teenagers have been injured in clashes, according to Lecornu's office.

Political Accusations and Support

Government and Opposition Stances

Six months before an election to replace Macron, his government and the far-right National Rally, led by presidential frontrunner Marine Le Pen, have accused hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) lawmakers and mayors of stoking the protests. The LFI denies the accusation.

Local Leaders' Perspectives

Bally Bagayoko, the LFI mayor of Saint-Denis, a poor Paris suburb, said he opposed violence but stood beside the protesting students.

"I stand by being on the side of my residents, and high school students are my residents," he said.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Around 400–500 of France’s roughly 3,600–3,700 high schools were closed on Monday due to student-led blockades over understaffing, overcrowding and deteriorating facilities (marketscreener.com).
  • France’s 10‑year bond yield briefly exceeded 5%, the highest since 2002, reflecting investor worries about fiscal health and its impact on broader euro‑area markets (marketscreener.com).
  • The government is under pressure: Prime Minister Lecornu convened a crisis meeting, and Education Minister Geffray has been tasked to deliver proposals by end‑October, but cash constraints amid a budget‑cutting drive ahead of the 2027 budget complicate responses (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are students protesting in France?
Students are protesting to demand government action on understaffed and dilapidated schools, and to address issues like absent teachers and long school days.
How has the French government responded to the school protests?
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has asked ministers to address students' concerns, including teacher shortages and school repairs, despite budget challenges.
How widespread are the protests?
Protests and school blockades have occurred nationwide, including in Paris, Lille, Marseille, Strasbourg, and Nantes.
Have there been arrests or injuries during the protests?
Over 5,060 people have been arrested, mostly minors, with more than 1,800 prosecutions and numerous injuries among both protesters and police.
What financial issues are linked to the protests?
The protests highlight France's budget deficit and rising public debt, which complicate funding for education reforms and impact bond yields.

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