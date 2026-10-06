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Nobel body eyes those building peace in shifting world order, secretary says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Nobel Peace Prize Considers Peacebuilders in Changing World Order

The Nobel Committee's Perspective on Global Change

By Nora Buli and Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Nobel Peace Prize committee is closely watching the reshaping of a world order in turmoil, and those fostering new ways of cooperating that match the award's goals, its secretary says.

The Role of the Nobel Committee

Kristian Berg Harpviken, secretary of the five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee, prepares its dossiers and joins the deliberations but does not vote. This year's announcement is on Friday.

Committee's Focus on International Order

Speaking in general terms about the committee's work in an interview on Monday, Harpviken said it was closely following the changes in the international order.

"We know what we're leaving behind, we don't know how much of it will survive, and in what form, and we certainly don't know what will come," he said.    

"That is something that the committee, of course, takes very seriously in its discussions, also because some of the trends we are seeing internationally are trends that are threatening to many of the values that the Nobel Peace Prize has upheld throughout its history."

The Legacy and Criteria of the Peace Prize

Alfred Nobel's Vision

Created by Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel in 1895 in his will, the Peace Prize goes to the person "who has done the most or best to advance fellowship among nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies, and the establishment and promotion of peace congresses".

Potential for New Laureates

Asked whether the committee could at some stage name a laureate concerned with how this new world order should look, Harpviken said:

Recognizing Innovators in Peacebuilding

"Of course, it's clear that people who are able to, within the transition period we are now seeing, start to stake out new institutions, new initiatives, new ways of working, that would be in harmony with the very objectives that Alfred Nobel defined in his will. 

"Because, ultimately, that is of course the yardstick for what the committee does. That would obviously be something that the committee would be looking for."

The Relevance of the Peace Prize Today

The fact that the world is in upheaval does not mean that there is a want of candidates, or that the Peace Prize is losing its relevance, Harpviken said, adding:

Concerns for the Future

"I'm not worried about the prize, but I am worried about where the world is heading."

(Reporting by Nora Buli and Gwladys Fouche in Oslo; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Secretary Kristian Berg Harpviken says the Committee is mindful of global upheaval and seeks individuals or initiatives that forge new cooperative frameworks aligned with Nobel’s peace ideals. (apnews.com)
  • Alfred Nobel’s will defines the Peace Prize’s criteria as advancing fraternity among nations, reducing standing armies, and promoting peace congresses—standards the Committee still upholds when evaluating potential laureates. (nobelpeaceprize.org)
  • Despite global disorder, Harpviken stresses that the pool of worthy candidates is far from depleted, though he expresses concern about the future direction of world affairs. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Nobel Peace Prize committee focusing on this year?
The committee is focusing on individuals and groups fostering peace and cooperation amid turmoil and changes in the international order.
Who prepares the Nobel Peace Prize dossiers?
Kristian Berg Harpviken, the secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, prepares the dossiers for the committee's deliberations.
Will the Nobel Peace Prize remain relevant with global upheaval?
According to the committee’s secretary, the prize remains relevant and there is no shortage of candidates, despite turmoil in the world.

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