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Drone sinks ship in Bulgaria's Black Sea - media reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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security Russia-Ukraine War Shipping Black Sea Drones

Drone Attack Sinks Merchant Ship, Damages Another in Bulgaria's Black Sea Waters

Incident Overview and Ongoing Response

BELGRADE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Drones sunk one ship and damaged another in the Black Sea off Bulgaria on Tuesday, local media reports said. 

Details of the Attack

The reports said that the vessels were merchant ships. It was not clear if anyone was injured or killed and a rescue operation was underway, they said.

Official Confirmation

The office of President Iliana Iotova confirmed the attack in the NATO member in an emailed statement, but did not provide details.

Responsibility and Government Response

It is not yet clear who was responsible and the government declined to comment. 

Prime Minister's Actions

Prime Minister Rumen Radev is convening a meeting today with key ministries and the security services over the attack and is expected to issue a statement. 

Context: Previous Incidents in the Black Sea

The drone attack comes after two people died on a ship in the Black Sea outside Romania's territorial waters.

Security Concerns Since Ukraine-Russia War

Since the Ukraine-Russia war started four years ago, European countries have seen Russian drones breaching ⁠their ​airspace as well as mines floating in the ​Black Sea across key trade and energy routes. 

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by Edward McAllister)

Key Takeaways

  • Drone warfare increasingly threatens civilian shipping across the Black Sea, including in NATO member waters—raising maritime security risks. (ambrey.com)
  • Bulgaria’s leadership swiftly responded: President Iotova confirmed the attack, canceled public engagements, while PM Radev organized an emergency interagency meeting. (bta.bg)
  • This incident is part of a broader pattern—drones, naval mines, and unmanned systems have repeatedly endangered commercial vessels in the Black Sea amid Russia–Ukraine war spillover. (acleddata.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the Black Sea off Bulgaria according to local media?
Local media reports say drones sank one ship and damaged another off Bulgaria's Black Sea coast.
Were there any casualties in the drone attack on the ships?
It was not clear if anyone was injured or killed; a rescue operation was underway.
Who confirmed the drone attack in Bulgaria?
The office of President Iliana Iotova confirmed the attack in an emailed statement.
Is it known who was responsible for the attack on the merchant ships?
It is not yet clear who was responsible for the drone attack.
How is the Bulgarian government responding to the incident?
Prime Minister Rumen Radev is convening a meeting with ministries and security services over the attack.

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