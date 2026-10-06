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Headlines

Ukrainian drones kill two in Moscow region, injure nine more, governor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Ukrainian Drone Strikes Kill Two, Injure Nine in Moscow Region Overnight

Details of the Overnight Drone Attacks in Moscow Region

(Corrects to remove erroneous reference to warehouse as a Wildberries warehouse in paragraph 3)

Casualties and Injuries Reported

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian drone attacks overnight on Tuesday killed two people and injured nine more in the Moscow region surrounding the Russian capital, Governor Andrei Vorobyov said.

Scale of the Drone Assault

More than 650 Ukrainian drones were launched in a wave headed towards Moscow overnight, the city's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said earlier on Tuesday, adding that most of them were downed.

Identities of the Victims and Property Damage

The dead included a 71-year-old man pulled from under the rubble of a house and a 20-year-old man found in a nearby village, Vorobyov said. A warehouse was also set ablaze, local authorities were cited as saying by the TASS state news agency.

Restoration Efforts in Affected Areas

The head of the city of Domodedovo, south of Moscow and home to the country's third-largest airport of the same name, said work was being done to restore electricity to villages that had been hit by drones.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Gleb Bryanski)

Key Takeaways

  • The deadly drone strike killed a 71‑year‑old man in Barybino and a 20‑year‑old man in Radumlya, underscoring escalating civilian tolls from Ukraine’s long‑range attacks. (elpais.com)
  • Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that 650 Ukrainian drones were launched overnight, with 105 shot down near the city and 185 intercepted across the region, highlighting robust air defence efforts. (devdiscourse.com)
  • A warehouse—corrected to not be a Wildberries facility—was struck and caught fire in Litvinovo, underscoring the attack’s impact on infrastructure and the ongoing effort to restore affected areas, including electricity restorations in Domodedovo villages. (anews.com.tr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow region?
Two people were killed in the Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow region.
How many people were injured during the drone attacks?
Nine people were reported injured in the Moscow region drone attacks.
What other damage was caused by the Ukrainian drone strike?
A warehouse was set ablaze and electricity outage affected villages in the Domodedovo area.
How many drones were launched towards Moscow?
More than 650 Ukrainian drones were reportedly launched towards Moscow overnight.

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