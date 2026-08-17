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In Bangkok's gun district, traders say Thai crackdown misses the mark - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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In Bangkok's gun district, traders say Thai crackdown misses the mark

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Bangkok's Gun District: Traders Critique New Thai Gun Crackdown Laws

Impact and Reactions to Thailand's New Gun Control Measures

By Juarawee Kittisilpa and Chayut Setboonsarng

Transformation of Gun Shops in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Loaves of sourdough bread now fill the display window of Suchart and Friends Gun, a firearms shop-turned-bakery in Bangkok's old quarter where pistols and rifles once lined the glass case.

Like all the gun shops in Thailand, it has been banned from importing firearms since a 2023 shooting at a Bangkok mall — one of several mass shootings, including at a school and a childcare centre, that have periodically prompted tighter regulation in a country with the second-highest private gun ownership in Asia.

Adaptation Strategies by Shop Owners

Five months ago owner Warintorn Boonyachai decided to start baking bread to cover staff salaries, but would still like to see the gun-import ban lifted.

"I do still have hope, because like I've said, selling guns is less tiring than selling bread," said Warintorn, who also owns a baking school.

Recent Shootings and Government Response

That looks less likely after a 14-year-old gunman killed at least seven people in shootings at his home and school outside Bangkok this month, before fatally shooting himself.

Proposed Legislative Changes

In the wake of that shooting, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul proposed a new law to suspend the issuance of new firearm purchasing permits and new gun ownership permits, and police were ordered to stop renewing permits for buying guns — measures that could further squeeze both sellers and prospective buyers out of the market.

Criticism from Gun Traders

In the capital's historic gun district, Thititorn Bupparamanee, president of the Firearms Traders Association of Thailand, said the suspension of permits would not fix the country's gun violence problem.

Concerns Over Effectiveness

"They are not fixing the problem at the right places, because if they did, there would be less crime," he said, adding that the ban on the public purchasing legal guns through legal means may force some people to turn to the black market.

Thailand's Gun Ownership Statistics

Thailand had ​an estimated 10.3 million firearms in civilian possession, equating to around 15 guns per 100 residents — the second-highest rate in Asia, behind Pakistan, according to a 2017 estimate by the Small Arms Survey.

Registered vs. Unregistered Firearms

Of those, a little more than 6 million were registered firearms, ​with another 4 million comprising unregistered weapons, the Geneva-based group estimated.

Economic Impact on the Gun Industry

The industry is worth about 2 billion baht ($60.40 million), Thititorn said.

Challenges Facing Gun Stores

One gun store that has been in business for nearly seven decades had two guns left for sale and six staff, but they said the guns couldn't be sold and that new guns couldn't be imported.

Staff asked not to be named because they were not authorised to speak to media.

Public Opinion on Gun Control

The mother of one 14-year-old student who fled the school shooting on August 7 said she supports the right to own guns, but wants to see more controls, including on people carrying weapons outside the home.

Calls for Broader Weapon Regulation

"There definitely should be a scrutiny everywhere on weapons, because knives are also as scary."

($1 = 33.1100 baht)

(Reporting by Juarawee Kittisilpa and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Josh Smith and Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Bangkok’s historic gun traders are pivoting to baking as new firearm permit suspensions and import bans squeeze legal sales.
  • Thailand’s civilian gun ownership remains among the highest in Asia—around 15 firearms per 100 people—highlighting entrenched demand despite regulation.
  • Traders warn the crackdown may fuel illegal markets rather than curb violence, as recent mass shootings spur reactive policy rather than targeting underlying issues.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have Thai gun shops been banned from importing firearms?
Thailand banned all gun imports after a 2023 mall shooting, in response to rising mass shootings and gun violence.
What impact have gun import bans had on Bangkok's gun traders?
Traders have struggled to maintain business, with some switching to other trades like baking due to lack of inventory.
Do traders believe the new gun laws will reduce violence in Thailand?
Many traders argue that banning legal sales will not reduce crime, and may instead push buyers to the black market.
How many firearms are privately owned in Thailand?
According to a 2017 estimate, Thais privately own around 10.3 million firearms, with over 6 million registered and about 4 million unregistered.

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