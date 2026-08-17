Russia Attacks Ukraine’s Izmail and Odesa Ports, Damaging Infrastructure Overnight

Overview of Overnight Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Ports

Izmail District Targeted in Odesa Region

Aug 17 (Reuters) - A Russian attack targeted port infrastructure in Ukraine's Izmail district in the southern region of Odesa overnight, Ukrainian authorities said on Monday.

Aftermath and Response

Fires caused by the attack have been extinguished, the authorities added on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian Defence Ministry Statements

Russia's defence ministry said its forces had hit military targets in the port, which it described as "a berthing terminal used for unloading vessels carrying military cargo, hangars housing Western military equipment, and depots for naval drones". Reuters could not verify the ministry's assertions.

Strategic Importance of Izmail

Izmail, close to the Romanian border, is home to Ukraine's largest port on the Danube river.

Separate Strike on Odesa

In a separate strike, Russia said its forces had hit a patrol boat and fuel storage tanks in Odesa.

Impact on Civilian Vessels

The local governor there said a civilian Togo-flagged vessel was damaged and four people were injured.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk and Anastasia Teterevleva in Moscow; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)