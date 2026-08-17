Iran Prevents Return of Two French Embassy Staff Citing Vienna Convention Breach

Diplomatic Dispute Between Iran and France

Background of the Incident

DUBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Iran said on Monday that two French embassy employees involved in a diplomatic dispute last month would not be allowed to return to Iran.

Alleged Breach of the Vienna Convention

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the two had violated the Vienna Convention - which defines the rules and privileges of diplomatic missions - engaging in activities supporting Iranian civil society.

Official Statement from Iran

"Insisting that these individuals were engaged in activities related to supporting civil society is itself an admission that the Vienna Convention was violated," Baghaei told a weekly press conference, without elaborating.

Context of Iran's Sensitivities

Tehran has long been highly sensitive to what it sees as Western meddling in its internal affairs, especially since the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran in late February in a conflict that continues to rage.

France's Response and Perspective

Statement from French Foreign Minister

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, in an interview with France Inter last month, said the mission of the two embassy employees concerned was to "develop programmes supporting Iranian civil society, students, and artists (...) France is one of the countries in the world that does the most for Iranian civil society, and we have paid the price for it."

Diplomatic Actions Taken by France

France summoned Iran's charge d'affaires on July 21 after accusing Iranian security forces of detaining and physically intimidating its embassy staff in Tehran.

Ongoing Tensions

(Reporting by Dubai NewsroomEditing by Gareth Jones)