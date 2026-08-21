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Airbus backs down on return-to-office after protests, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus backs down on return-to-office after protests, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 21, 2026

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Finance Labor Relations Workplace Policy

Airbus Relaxes Return-to-Office Policy After Protests and Strikes

Airbus Eases Remote Work Restrictions Following Employee Backlash

By Tim Hepher

PARIS, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Airbus has watered down a drive to reduce remote working after protests from unions including a series of strikes in its Spanish facilities, people familiar with the matter said.

Many Spanish workers have been staging on-off strikes since July, and there have been sporadic protests in France and Britain over plans by Airbus to force white-collar staff to work on-site four days a week by September, rather than the current three.

Policy Changes and Employee Feedback

Now, managers have been told they can allow staff to maintain existing arrangements that allow them to work at home an average of two days a week, effectively suspending the bid to introduce a mandatory limit of one day, the people said.

"Our objective remains the same: we aim for increased on-site presence to ensure better collective efficiency, knowledge transfer and faster decision-making," an Airbus spokesperson said.

"However, effective change requires listening to our people. Based on employee feedback, we have decided to implement this transition more gradually."

Sharing Skills and Leadership Initiatives

SHARING SKILLS

The retreat on office-working deals a blow to a high-profile campaign led by CEO Guillaume Faury to draw staff back to the office as the industry seeks to meet record demand and prepare new products with thousands of relatively new staff.

Faury told staff in June that home-working had been a lifeline during the COVID-19 pandemic when the priority was minimising contact — but that now the opposite was the case as Airbus sought to ensure skills were shared in person.

"I count on all of you to support this," he said in the June memo, first reported by Bloomberg.

Staff Turnover and Union Response

Tens of thousands of people have left the aerospace industry since COVID-19 and between 25% and one third of Airbus's staff have joined the company in the past three years, according to French unions.

In Spain, approximately 40% of Airbus's 14,000 workers have taken part in strikes over issues including teleworking, transport, paid leave and salary, according to unions.

Production has not so far been affected by disruption to white-collar ancillary functions.

Intensity of Protests and Industry Implications

INTENSITY OF PROTESTS 'RATTLES' LEADERSHIP

Three Spanish unions have called for a three-hour stoppage on Monday to vote on a longer walkout. None of them was available for comment.

Airbus is not the only multinational group to face reluctance from employees to return to the office more often.

Leadership Response and Broader Industry Trends

Strikes at the group are rare but insiders say the intensity of the Spanish unrest has rattled Airbus leadership, prompting questions from the top on how it has been handled locally.

Human resources officials have pleaded with staff to "play together".

Recruitment Challenges and Flexible Working

The fallout comes as aerospace and other sectors are struggling to attract young "Gen-Z" employees — reported to put a higher priority on work-life balance than the traditional corporate career ladder, according to recent Deloitte surveys.

Flexible working supports recruitment in an industry feeling increased competition from higher-paid "digital nomad" sectors such as AI, delegates said at last month's Farnborough Airshow.

Longstanding Resentment and Leadership Changes

The dispute has also brought to a head longstanding resentment inside Airbus's Spanish unit over its position inside Europe's largest aerospace group. Airbus this year appointed a Spanish chairperson for the first time since formally ending a system of Franco-German power-sharing more than a decade ago.

(Additional reporting by David Latona; Editing by David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • Facing widespread walkouts in Spain since July over pay, remote work, and working conditions, Airbus has backtracked on its strict return-to-office plan and will preserve an average two days of remote work per week for now (investing.com).
  • Mediation efforts via Spain’s SIMA have been ongoing since early August, but key unions (CGT, UGT, ÚTIL) have declined to attend meetings on August 11 and 20, signaling deep distrust in the company’s offers (europapress.es).
  • The dispute comes amid Airbus’s push to boost on-site collaboration for skills transfer and productivity, while also competing for Gen‑Z talent who favor flexibility, and follows years of inflation‑adjusted compensation and telework disputes (m.investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Airbus relax its return-to-office policy?
Airbus eased its return-to-office policy following union protests and strikes by workers, particularly in Spain, who opposed a stricter on-site work mandate.
What was Airbus's original plan for remote work?
Airbus planned to require white-collar staff to work on-site four days a week by September, reducing remote work to one day per week.
How have employees responded to Airbus's office policies?
Employees, especially in Spain, staged strikes and protests against increased mandatory office presence, prompting Airbus to suspend its stricter return-to-office plan.
What challenges does Airbus face in attracting new talent?
Airbus struggles to attract younger employees who prioritize work-life balance, amid competition from higher-paid sectors like AI and digital nomad roles.
Has the production at Airbus been affected by the strikes?
According to the article, production has not been affected as the disruption was limited to white-collar ancillary functions.

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