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Morning Bid: Who's the boss? - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Morning Bid: Who's the boss?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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European and Global Markets Update: Rate Hikes, Bonds, and Inflation Pressures

Market Movements and Economic Influences

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Rocky Swift

Wall Street and Asian Market Reactions

Wall Street indexes scaled new heights overnight on earnings optimism, but the buzz fizzled out in Asia as oil prices climbed again following attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on Saudi Arabia.

Geopolitical Tensions and Energy Markets

Iran’s Role and US Response

To end a war that's roiled energy markets and stoked inflation for eight months, Iran must make a "meaningful" reduction in its nuclear enrichment capacity, US Vice President JD Vance told Reuters.

But who's going to make that call? After waves of leaders in Tehran have exited the stage, nobody knows who is running the country, according to US President Donald Trump.

European Political Developments and Bond Markets

France’s Political Landscape

And speaking of leaders, if Marine Le Pen isn't the hero France deserves, she's the hero the nation's troubled bond market needed.

The far-right candidate considered the frontrunner in next spring's presidential election outlined plans to slash spending, prompting a relief rally in French goverment bonds whose yields had surged to multi-decade highs.

Broader European and US Bond Market Trends

The enthusiasm spread to the euro and lent a tailwind to other bond markets, all under the common cloud of inflation, central bank tightening and fiscal woes. US Treasuries rebounded, aided by a solid 3-year auction, and the government is set to test market demand again with a $39 billion sale of 10-year notes later on Wednesday.

Central Bank Actions and Rate Hike Expectations

Federal Reserve Outlook

Market focus now turns to the release of Federal Reserve minutes and speeches by its policymakers. Expectations for another rate increase this month after September's hike have retreated, but markets are still anticipating more tightening later in the year and next year.

Fed Officials’ Perspectives

Speeches by San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid on Tuesday offered a mixed picture on whether hikes will be needed sooner or later. Fed officials Christopher Waller, Neel Kashkari and Alberto Musalem are all due to speak later on Wednesday.

The chance of a hike of at least 25 basis points in October stands at 20.5%, down from about 51% a week ago, according to CME FedWatch, but markets are pricing in an 84.5% chance of a hike at the December meeting.

Market Indicators and Key Events

Stock Futures Performance

The pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 0.62%, German DAX futures fell 0.55% and FTSE futures slid 0.25%. US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, edged up 0.08%.

Upcoming Economic Events

Key developments that could influence markets on Wednesday:

  • Germany industrial production (August)
  • Canada leading index (September)
  • US Treasury sells $39 billion of 10-year notes
  • Germany reopening of 7-year government debt auction
  • UK reopening of 1-year and 5-year government debt auctions
  • US Fed publishes minutes of September 15-16 meeting
  • Fed data on consumer credit

(Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • US VP JD Vance insists Iran must make a “meaningful” reduction in its nuclear enrichment capacity before any peace deal—highlighting uncertainty over who’s actually running Tehran (internazionale.it)
  • Marine Le Pen’s pledge to slash spending sparks relief rally in French bonds, helping the euro and other bond markets amid inflation and fiscal concerns (cincodias.elpais.com)
  • CME FedWatch shows October hike odds dropped to ~23% this week, from ~64% a week ago, while December remains highly likely—supporting US Treasury demand ahead of Fed minutes and auctions (kiplinger.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent volatility in global markets?
Volatility was driven by earnings optimism in the US, rising oil prices due to Middle Eastern tensions, and fluctuations in bond yields.
What is the current outlook for US Federal Reserve interest rate hikes?
Markets are less certain about an October rate hike, but see a strong chance of an increase in December, based on Fed officials' remarks and market pricing.
Which key events are influencing markets this week?
Major events include the release of Federal Reserve minutes, multiple government bond auctions in the US and Europe, and updates on industrial production in Germany.
How is inflation impacting central bank policies?
Persistent inflation, driven partly by energy markets, is causing central banks to consider further tightening and rate increases.

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