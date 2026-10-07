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Porsche sets long-term margin target at 15% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Porsche sets long-term margin target at 15%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Porsche Targets 15% Long-Term Operating Margin for Profit Growth

Porsche’s Strategic Financial Goals and Turnaround Plan

Long-Term Profitability Targets

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Porsche is aiming for a group operating return on sales of 15% in the long term, the German sports car maker and Volkswagen subsidiary said on Wednesday, as it presents a turnaround strategy to compensate for lower sales with profit-boosting luxury.

Medium-Term Operating Margin Objectives

In the medium term, the company is aiming for an operating margin in the range of 10 to 15%, it said in a statement.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Rachel More, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Porsche’s long‑term goal: 15% group operating return on sales, with a medium‑term target of 10–15% (newsroom.porsche.com)
  • This marks a recalibration from the steep drop in 2025 operating margin to 1.1%, as Porsche undertakes Strategy 2035 to lean its structure and pivot to higher‑margin offerings (newsroom.porsche.com)
  • In H1 2026, the group’s operating return on sales rebounded to 7.8%, and automotive segment metrics—including RoS and EBITDA margin—also improved, underscoring early progress toward the margin targets (pnr-prd2-pub2.newsroom.porsche.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Porsche's long-term operating margin target?
Porsche has set a long-term group operating margin target of 15%.
What is the medium-term margin range Porsche is aiming for?
Porsche aims for an operating margin in the range of 10 to 15% in the medium term.
Why is Porsche setting a new margin target?
The new margin target is part of a turnaround strategy to compensate for lower sales with increased profit from luxury offerings.
Who is the parent company of Porsche?
Porsche is a subsidiary of Volkswagen.

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