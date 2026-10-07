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Equinor says trading profit will top guidance in third quarter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Equinor says trading profit will top guidance in third quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Equinor Expects Q3 Trading Profits to Top Company Guidance

Equinor's Downstream Division Outperforms Expectations

OSLO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Equinor's downstream division, which includes energy trading, will report a third-quarter result that exceeds the company's guidance of $400 million, the Norwegian energy group said on Wednesday.

Key Drivers of Strong Performance

European Refining Margins

• Unusually strong European refining margins

LNG Trading Optimisation

• Optimisation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading also contributes positively to the result

Upcoming Financial Disclosure

Third-Quarter Results Announcement

• Full third-quarter results are due to be presented on October 28

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom )

Key Takeaways

  • Equinor’s trading and downstream unit forecasts Q3 profitability above its prior guidance of $400 million, driven by robust European refining crack spreads and effective LNG trading and optimisation.
  • This outlook builds on a strong Q2 performance, where the downstream division delivered $777 million in profit, significantly above the $400 million guidance (live.euronext.com).
  • Tightening refining capacity globally has elevated crack spreads, supporting refinery margin strength; meanwhile, European gas storage at historic lows underscores favourable LNG trading conditions (axios.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Equinor's third-quarter trading profit expected to exceed guidance?
Unusually strong European refining margins and optimized LNG trading contributed to the higher-than-expected results.
What is Equinor's previous Q3 trading profit guidance?
Equinor's guidance for its downstream trading profit in Q3 was $400 million.
When will Equinor's full third-quarter results be presented?
Equinor will present its full third-quarter results on October 28.
Which division of Equinor reported the strong third-quarter result?
Equinor's downstream division, including energy trading, achieved the stronger result.

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