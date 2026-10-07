GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Bond selloff leaves France no room for fiscal mistakes, Citadel executive says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Bond selloff leaves France no room for fiscal mistakes, Citadel executive says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Economy France

France Faces No Room for Fiscal Mistakes Amid Bond Selloff, Citadel Warns

Market Pressures and Political Challenges for France's Fiscal Policy

By Leigh Thomas and Gabriel Stargardter

France's Fiscal Situation and Market Response

PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - France no longer has any room for mistakes to get its fiscal house in order, and pressure from financial markets should help focus minds in Paris on reining in spending ahead of next year's presidential election, senior Citadel executive Angel Ubide told Reuters.

France has seen its borrowing costs surge in the current global bond rout, prompting a selloff in the euro, as investors worry its fragile public finances risk spilling over to the rest of Europe.

Ubide, head of Economic Research for Fixed Income & Macro at Citadel, which has $76 billion in assets under management, said France doesn't pose a systemic risk to Europe - yet.

Systemic Risk Concerns

"France is very big. If we are discussing a systemic problem with France, we are discussing a systemic problem for Europe. I would hope and expect that we don't get to the point of having that discussion," Ubide told Reuters in an interview.

Political Landscape and Fiscal Discipline

As well as the presidential vote, it is also key that parliamentary elections produce a majority capable of reining in public finances, Ubide said.

Market Signals and Fiscal Responsibility

"So I think the market pressure in that sense is helpful because it's sending a clear signal that you have no room for mistakes - that is the most important thing," he said.

Bond Market Turbulence and Broader Implications

France's bond market turbulence has raised concerns in financial markets that it could trigger a broader fallout hitting other euro zone countries and the euro.

ECB's Position and Bond Yields

ECB policymakers and France's finance minister have so far ruled out any need for the European Central Bank to step in and stabilise the market.

The yield on France's 10-year bonds briefly hit a 24-year high of over 5% last week.

Meanwhile, the euro hit 17-month lows below $1.12 on Monday and tumbled against sterling, the Swiss franc and Japan's yen.

Election and Protests Ramp Up Instability

Political Uncertainty and Voter Sentiment

France's presidential election is approaching against a backdrop of student protests, rising prices and pinched wallets, prompting disgruntled voters to desert mainstream parties in favour of far-right and far-left parties, which are surging ahead in polls.

Le Pen's Fiscal Promises and Economic Skepticism

Marine Le Pen, the far-right frontrunner in the polls, sought on Tuesday to establish her budget credibility, pledging a steep increase in her plans to cut spending if elected.

She said she would target budget savings of €140 billion ($157.6 billion) over the course of a five-year presidency and enshrine deficit reduction in the constitution through a referendum.

However, her proposals have met with scepticism from economists who spoke to Reuters. They questioned whether cuts of that scale could be achieved, especially as she gave few details on whether she plans to stick with a policy for reducing the retirement age for some workers.

Market Uncertainty Over Political Outcomes

"There is still a big unknown, 'Who is the true Marine Le Pen?' We are still learning, and it will take time for the market to develop a view," Ubide said.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8883 euros)

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • France’s 10‑year borrowing cost surged nearly 120 basis points in Q3, nearing 5%, its highest in 24 years, and its risk premium over Germany topped 100 bps—the widest since 2012
  • Citadel’s Angel Ubide warns that France has “no room for mistakes” politically and fiscally ahead of next year’s presidential and parliamentary elections
  • Market pressure may be beneficial in forcing budget consolidation, while contagion fears and euro slides add urgency to policymakers’ responses

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are France's borrowing costs rising?
France's borrowing costs are rising due to a global bond selloff and investor concerns about the country's fragile public finances.
What risk does France's bond market pose to Europe?
According to Citadel's Angel Ubide, France does not yet pose a systemic risk to Europe, but instability could have broader implications if fiscal issues worsen.
What is Marine Le Pen's proposal regarding France's budget?
Marine Le Pen has proposed cutting spending by €140 billion over five years and enshrining deficit reduction in France's constitution through a referendum.
How has the euro reacted to France's bond market turbulence?
The euro has dropped to 17-month lows against the US dollar and weakened against Sterling, the Swiss franc, and the Japanese yen amid France's bond market instability.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Morning Bid: Who's the boss?

Morning Bid: Who's the boss?

Image for HSBC plans job cuts across UK wealth business in AI push, FT reports

HSBC plans job cuts across UK wealth business in AI push, FT reports

Image for Hedge funds warn BoE repo reforms could backfire

Hedge funds warn BoE repo reforms could backfire

Image for Israelis mark three years since Hamas attack that set off Gaza assault

Israelis mark three years since Hamas attack that set off Gaza assault

Image for Dollar recoups losses as markets await Fed minutes, speakers

Dollar recoups losses as markets await Fed minutes, speakers

Image for Oil gains as US storm and Houthi air strikes threaten supply

Oil gains as US storm and Houthi air strikes threaten supply

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Intel to keep working on Musk's Terafab chipmaking venture, Bloomberg News reports
Intel to keep working on Musk's Terafab chipmaking venture, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Experts propose 'growth and investment reset' to aid debt-ridden developing countries
Experts propose 'growth and investment reset' to aid debt-ridden developing countries
Image for North Korea criticises US support for Taiwan, pledges backing for Russia
North Korea criticises US support for Taiwan, pledges backing for Russia
Image for Asia shares weaker, oil up; investors weigh Saudi-Houthi escalation
Asia shares weaker, oil up; investors weigh Saudi-Houthi escalation
Image for Paramount wraps up mega Warner Bros merger to create Hollywood powerhouse Skydance
Paramount wraps up mega Warner Bros merger to create Hollywood powerhouse Skydance
Image for Judge lets US fund seek New York Fed documents tied to Radiant World
Judge lets US fund seek New York Fed documents tied to Radiant World
Image for Analysis-Japan's $15 billion Rapidus chip bet hinges on winning customers
Analysis-Japan's $15 billion Rapidus chip bet hinges on winning customers
Image for Rubio tells Russia to share more information about plague death
Rubio tells Russia to share more information about plague death
Image for Samsung's Q3 profit seen jumping nine-fold, but chip margins may be flat
Samsung's Q3 profit seen jumping nine-fold, but chip margins may be flat
Image for Basketball-Euroleague shareholders reject NBA Europe offer, door open for future talks
Basketball-Euroleague shareholders reject NBA Europe offer, door open for future talks
Image for Trading Day: Running with the bulls
Trading Day: Running with the bulls
Image for Wall Street shares notch records as oil prices stabilize, bond yields retreat
Wall Street shares notch records as oil prices stabilize, bond yields retreat
View All Finance Posts