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Factbox-Who controls whom in Italy's latest banking M&A chess game

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 21, 2026

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Finance Banking Mergers & Acquisitions Italy

Ownership and Power Dynamics in Italy’s 2024 Banking M&A Chess Game

By Giulio Piovaccari

Key Players and Their Shareholding Structures

MILAN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena on Thursday approved twin bids for rival Banco BPM and wealth manager Banca Generali in a countermove to fend off a hostile takeover approach from larger rival Intesa Sanpaolo.

A web of cross-shareholdings linking banks, insurers and billionaire investors will likely affect the outcome Italy's latest banking M&A battle. Here is a look at the ownership structures of the key players involved:

Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS)

Delfin’s Influence and Stake

Delfin, the family vehicle of the Del Vecchio eyewear business dynasty, holds a 17.5% stake in MPS, giving it a key role in approving any countermove against the Intesa bid. It has not given official indications of its stance.

Delfin has in the past supported MPS's CEO Luigi Lovaglio, who was ousted from his position by the board in March this year, only to be reinstated by shareholders in April.

Other Major Shareholders

Other significant MPS shareholders include billionaire businessman Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, with a 10.3% stake, and the Italian Treasury, with a 4.9% stake.

After jointly backing MPS's takeover of Mediobanca last year, Caltagirone and Delfin took opposite sides on Lovaglio's reappointment, which was backed by Delfin and opposed by Caltagirone.

Banco BPM

Credit Agricole’s Role

Italy's fourth-largest bank last month abandoned a plan to seek a merger with MPS after its largest investor, France's Credit Agricole, which has a 29.3% stake in Banco BPM, said it saw no value in the proposed tie-up.

Banca Generali

Assicurazioni Generali’s Control

The wealth manager is controlled by Italy's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali with a stake just above 50%, making Generali's backing essential for the MPS approach to go through.

Assicurazioni Generali

Shareholding Complexity

A major player in Italy's financial sector, the insurer has a complex shareholding structure. MPS is its largest investor through merchant bank Mediobanca. MPS owns 86% of Mediobanca, which has a stake of 13.3% in Generali.

MPS CEO Lovaglio has described its Generali stake, worth around €9 billion, as non-essential, or "nice to have".

Other Significant Investors

Delfin and Caltagirone also hold direct stakes in the insurer, of 10.15% and 6.3% respectively, on top of those they own in MPS. Italy's second-biggest bank, UniCredit is also a significant shareholder with an 8.8% stake.

Unipol

Role in Intesa’s MPS Bid

Under Intesa's proposed bid for MPS, Italy's second-largest insurer has agreed to buy around 635 branches of the Tuscan bank, roughly half of its network, as well as its central offices in Siena, to help address competition concerns.

Unipol will then merge those assets with BPER Banca to create a lender operating under the Banca Monte dei Paschi name. Unipol is BPER's largest investor with a 20% direct stake.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Delfin (Del Vecchio family) holds ~17.5 % of MPS, Caltagirone ~10.3 %, and the Italian Treasury ~4.9 %, giving major sway over MPS’s defensive M&A moves (it.wikipedia.org).
  • Crédit Agricole, with ~29.3 % of Banco BPM’s capital, remains opposed to merging BPM with MPS, undercutting MPS’s strategy (presse.credit-agricole.com).
  • Assicurazioni Generali is controlled by Generali (~>50%) and is pivotal for MPS’s bid for Banca Generali; MPS controls Generali via its 86 % stake in Mediobanca (which holds ~13 % of Generali), and Delfin and Caltagirone hold direct stakes in Generali too; UniCredit also boosts its Generali stake to ~8.7 % (ae.marketscreener.com).
  • Under Intesa’s bid terms, insurer Unipol will acquire ~635 MPS branches and merge them with BPER to form a new entity; Unipol holds ~20 % of BPER, aligning product control with Intesa’s defensive structure (ae.marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the major shareholders of Monte dei Paschi di Siena?
Delfin holds 17.5%, Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone 10.3%, and the Italian Treasury 4.9% of MPS.
Why did Banco BPM abandon its merger plan with MPS?
Banco BPM dropped the merger after its largest investor, Credit Agricole (29.3%), saw no value in the tie-up.
Who controls Banca Generali?
Banca Generali is controlled by Assicurazioni Generali, which owns just over 50% of the wealth manager.
What role does Unipol play in the proposed Intesa bid for MPS?
Unipol agreed to buy around 635 branches of MPS and merge them with BPER Banca to address competition concerns.
How do Delfin and Caltagirone influence Italy's banking M&A?
Both hold significant direct and indirect stakes in key banks and insurers, impacting decisions and leadership.

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