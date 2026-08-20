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Academic who raised plagiarism allegations against Jason Arday suspended by his university - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Academic who raised plagiarism allegations against Jason Arday suspended by his university

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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headlines Education Academic Integrity Investigations

Academic Suspended After Raising Plagiarism Allegations Against Cambridge Professor

Suspension and Investigation of Nathan Cofnas

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

Background of the Plagiarism Allegations

PARIS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Nathan Cofnas, the U.S. academic who raised plagiarism concerns over the late Cambridge professor Jason Arday, said on Thursday he had been suspended by Belgium's Ghent University and was under investigation for discrimination.

Arday, once hailed as Cambridge's youngest Black professor, was found dead, aged 41, in London on Friday, days after resigning from his post. Arday had denied the allegation of plagiarism but acknowledged making mistakes.

University Response and Confidentiality

"I was just suspended by Ghent University. They will almost certainly fire me," Cofnas wrote on his X account. In a post a few hours earlier he said he was "under investigation by my university for discriminating against Arday".

Ghent University said it had suspended Cofnas "as a precautionary measure" pending a preliminary disciplinary investigation, but did not go into further detail on the reasons.

It could not comment any further "to safeguard the confidentiality of the personnel file and the disciplinary proceedings," it said in an emailed statement.

Public and Political Reaction

Vigil and Political Statements

Thousands attended a vigil in central London on Monday to commemorate Arday. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham described Arday's death as a "tragedy on so many levels" and said it was a moment for reflection.

Details of the Allegations and Cofnas' Academic History

Origin of the Plagiarism Claims

Cofnas wrote on his Substack page on July 21 that he had been contacted by a source at Cambridge University about accusations of plagiarism concerning Arday. Cofnas said at the time he would not reveal who this source was.

Cofnas' Controversies and Legal Disputes

Cofnas himself had come under scrutiny in his academic career after Cambridge University's Emmanuel College ended its association with him after some students expressed concerns over Cofnas' blog posts, which argued that in a meritocracy "blacks would disappear from almost all high-profile positions outside of sports and entertainment." Cofnas says he is not a racist and is in legal dispute with Emmanuel College.

Media Coverage and Impact on Arday

Scrutiny of Arday's Life and Statements

The plagiarism allegations against Arday drew huge media coverage, leading to questions about other elements of Arday's life, including statements he made about his career, personal life and medical conditions. Before his death, Arday repeatedly said the public attacks upon him were taking a toll on him and his family.

Family Response

His family said on Friday that he had been the victim of misinformation and harassment.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Sharon Singleton, Andrew Heavens and Aurora Ellis)

Key Takeaways

  • Ghent University suspended Cofnas “as a precautionary measure” pending disciplinary proceedings following his public remarks on Arday’s case (ae.marketscreener.com)
  • The suspension comes after Cofnas publicly claimed he’s under investigation for discrimination and likely to be fired (ae.marketscreener.com)
  • The controversy follows a high-profile episode: Arday’s death at age 41, and a mass vigil of around 30,000 in London amid media scrutiny over plagiarism allegations (ae.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Nathan Cofnas suspended by Ghent University?
Nathan Cofnas was suspended pending a preliminary disciplinary investigation after raising plagiarism allegations against Jason Arday.
Who was Jason Arday?
Jason Arday was Cambridge's youngest Black professor who faced plagiarism allegations before his death in London.
What were the plagiarism allegations related to Jason Arday?
Nathan Cofnas cited a source from Cambridge University who accused Jason Arday of plagiarism, which Arday denied while acknowledging some mistakes.
How did Ghent University respond to Cofnas's suspension?
Ghent University stated Cofnas was suspended as a precautionary measure pending a disciplinary investigation and declined to comment further.
What impact did the allegations have on Jason Arday?
Arday reported that public attacks affected him and his family, with his family later describing him as a victim of misinformation and harassment.

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