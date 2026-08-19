Russian Ballistic Missile Attack Strikes Kyiv, Multiple Districts Hit

Overview of the Missile Attack on Kyiv

Initial Reports and Official Statements

KYIV, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian capital Kyiv came under attack from Russian ballistic missiles early on Thursday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Eyewitness Accounts and Explosion Details

A Reuters witness reported hearing more than a dozen explosions. Klitschko said there had been strikes in three districts of Kyiv on non-residential and apartment buildings, some of which were on fire.

Casualties and Emergency Response

Four people were wounded across the city and there were also those trapped in one of the shelters, he said, without providing further details.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Daniel Flynn and Jekaterīna Golubkova; Editing by Chris Reese)