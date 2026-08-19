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Headlines

Ukrainian capital Kyiv under attack by Russian ballistic missiles, mayor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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Russian Ballistic Missile Attack Strikes Kyiv, Multiple Districts Hit

Overview of the Missile Attack on Kyiv

Initial Reports and Official Statements

KYIV, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian capital Kyiv came under attack from Russian ballistic missiles early on Thursday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Eyewitness Accounts and Explosion Details

A Reuters witness reported hearing more than a dozen explosions. Klitschko said there had been strikes in three districts of Kyiv on non-residential and apartment buildings, some of which were on fire.

Casualties and Emergency Response

Four people were wounded across the city and there were also those trapped in one of the shelters, he said, without providing further details.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Daniel Flynn and Jekaterīna Golubkova; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • Russian use of ballistic missiles against Kyiv persists amid depleted Ukrainian interceptor stocks, highlighting critical air defense gaps (abcnews.com)
  • July saw record missile launches—381 in total—underscoring an intensifying assault campaign on urban centers like Kyiv (abcnews.com)
  • Civilians continue to bear the brunt: in July alone, Kyiv reported at least 54 killed and 202 injured from long‑range weapons, making the capital one of the worst‑hit areas (ukraine.ohchr.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Kyiv on August 20?
Kyiv came under attack from Russian ballistic missiles, resulting in multiple explosions and injuries.
How many people were wounded in the missile attacks?
At least four people were wounded across the city of Kyiv.
Which areas of Kyiv were affected by the missile strikes?
Strikes occurred in three districts, impacting non-residential and apartment buildings.
Were buildings damaged during the attacks on Kyiv?
Some non-residential and apartment buildings were damaged and caught fire due to the strikes.
Were any people trapped as a result of the missile attacks?
Some people were reported to be trapped in one of the shelters during the attack.

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