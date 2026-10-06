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The world has nearly burned through its oil stockpile buffer, executives say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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World’s Oil Stockpile Buffer Nears Depletion, Raising Price Pressures

Global Oil Inventories and Market Vulnerabilities

By Robert Harvey, Stephanie Kelly and Shadia Nasralla

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The amount of oil in storage that is accessible to the global market is running low, industry executives said at a forum in London this week, making the market more fragile and putting upward pressure on prices. 

Drawdown of Oil Stockpiles Amid Global Crises

Governments and energy companies have drawn oil from stockpiles to alleviate pressure in a global oil market facing unprecedented supply disruptions this year due to the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Current Inventory Levels and Market Strain

"Less than 6 billion barrels of commercial inventories remain today, with the vast majority not practically available, so the system is already straining," Amin Nasser, CEO of Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco, said at the Energy Intelligence Forum in London. 

More than 1 billion barrels of oil have been released mainly from onshore commercial inventories since the start of this year's Middle East crisis, which was the last major tool in the box, Nasser said. 

IEA’s Strategic Release and Ongoing Uncertainty

The International Energy Agency, the West's oil watchdog and coordinator of its strategic oil reserves, is preparing to release 100 million barrels of crude and diesel to help alleviate soaring diesel prices, but it is not clear if some of that total will include volumes from its record first 400 million barrel release in March that hadn't hit the market yet.    

"It took a lot of negotiations, but it is 100 million," Nasser said of the IEA decision. "Inventories are reaching a stress level. Only 10% or less is available, that's why they struggle with 100 million barrels." 

World oil demand is about 102 million barrels per day,  according to the IEA. 

Market Fragility and Future Supply Risks

Supply Resilience Cushion Is Scarily Thin

The loss of the oil market's buffers has made the market more fragile, Chevron CEO Mike Wirth said on Tuesday, adding that this has increased oil's price floor. 

Oil market turmoil will continue beyond next year, executives said at the conference on Monday, as it could take years to refill inventories on top of meeting global demand. 

Operational and Political Constraints on Oil Availability

Not all oil in storage is immediately usable because of operational factors like tank bottoms or oil sat in pipelines, as well as political factors like government rules dictating minimum levels of emergency stocks.  

There is huge demand to build additional inventories around the globe, Nasser added. Kuwait Petroleum Corporation CEO Shaikh Nawaf Al-Sabah said his company is aiming to build out storage domestically and at its overseas refineries. 

Reliance on Middle East Exports and Strategic Reserves

The world is reliant on the seaborne oil exports escaping the Middle East "to keep things in balance as we go through winter, because there aren't any more inventories to drain in the West," the CEO of commodities trader Vitol Russell Hardy said.   

Stocks of crude ​oil in ‌the U.S. Strategic Petroleum ​Reserve ​are at their ​lowest since October 1982, ​according to ​data from the ‌Department ⁠of Energy.

Natural Gas Inventories and Price Vulnerability

Natural gas inventories are also depleted, making prices vulnerable to spikes. A bad winter could bring about a "bloodbath" in the gas market in the first quarter of 2027 if storage hits minimal levels, Petronas CEO Tengku Muhammad Taufik ​said.

(Reporting by Robert Harvey, Stephanie Kelly and Shadia Nasralla in London, editing by Alex Lawler and Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • Global commercial oil stocks are critically low (below 6 billion barrels) and largely unavailable, intensifying market fragility—Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser highlighting urgent supply pressure at London forum (reutersconnect.com).
  • Governments and the IEA are deploying strategic reserves (e.g., a 100 million barrel coordinated IEA release), but refilling inventories may take years—Chevron and other executives warn of prolonged market tightness (marketscreener.com).
  • U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve has fallen to around 283 million barrels (lowest since October 1982), shrinking America’s strategic cushion and limiting its intervention capacity (energyfactbook.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are global oil stockpiles running low?
Governments and energy companies have drawn from stockpiles to ease supply disruptions caused by wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.
How much oil is left in commercial inventories?
Less than 6 billion barrels remain in commercial inventories, with only a small percentage readily available.
What impact does low oil storage have on prices?
Low oil inventories make the market more fragile and put upward pressure on prices, increasing volatility.
Are natural gas inventories also depleted?
Yes, natural gas inventories are also low, making prices vulnerable to potential spikes, especially during a harsh winter.
What measures are being taken to address low oil stockpiles?
The International Energy Agency is preparing to release 100 million barrels of crude and diesel to help stabilize the market.

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