GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
South Korea exports eased Russia fuel crisis caused by drone strikes, Ukraine says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

South Korea exports eased Russia fuel crisis caused by drone strikes, Ukraine says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets International Sanctions Energy

South Korean Fuel Exports Helped Russia Amid Fuel Crisis from Drone Strikes

Impact of South Korean Fuel Exports on Russia During the Fuel Crisis

Background: Ukrainian Drone Strikes and Russian Fuel Shortage

LONDON/SEOUL, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Russia imported more than 176,000 tons of petroleum products from South Korean ports in July and August, easing the impact of a fuel crisis caused by Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries, Ukraine's top sanctions official said on Tuesday.

The supplies from South Korea made up 31% of Russian fuel imports in August, according to the official, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, citing what he said were reports that tankers, including ones under Western sanctions, were used for the deliveries.

"These shipments began precisely when Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries were reducing processing volumes and creating a fuel shortage within Russia," Vlasiuk, presidential commissioner for Ukrainian sanctions policy, wrote on Facebook.

Diplomatic Tensions Between South Korea and Ukraine

His comments come amid a diplomatic row between Seoul and Kyiv that erupted last month when President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea, a step that Seoul says was meant to stay secret.

Ukraine’s Use of Drones and Russian Response

Ukraine has used long-range drones to attack Russian oil refineries and depots this year in what Kyiv has described as an effort to impose greater costs on its enemy, with no end in sight more than four years since Russia's full-scale invasion.

The strikes prompted Russia to impose a ban on diesel and gasoline exports, while restricting fuel purchases in some regions hit hard by the fuel crunch.

Role of South Korean Fuel Imports

"In effect, imports from South Korea helped Russia offset the impact of losing its own refining capacity," Vlasiuk said, citing "available data" and "reports" as sources in his post.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Guardian reported that it had analysed port records and ship-tracking data, determining that the volumes were loaded at South Korean ports onto seven tankers, some of which are under UK and EU sanctions.

Vlasiuk provided the same figures as those in the Guardian.

"This stands in stark contrast to the sanctions policy South Korea adopted following the start of the full-scale invasion," Vlasiuk said.

South Korea’s Official Response and Export Controls

In response to the Guardian article, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said "the Korean government supports and actively participates in global efforts to end the war in Ukraine and achieve peaceful recovery".

It said that its government was strictly enforcing export controls against Russia by expanding the scope beyond strategic items to include "non-strategic items ... that carry a high risk of diversion for military use."

Ongoing Strain in South Korea–Ukraine Relations

Dispute Over North Korean Prisoners of War

Relations between South Korea and Ukraine have been under strain for weeks.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung threatened unspecified measures against Ukraine on Friday unless Kyiv acknowledged a confidentiality agreement that Seoul says covered the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers.

Calls for Apology and Diplomatic Resolution

Seoul has said it wants an apology. Ukraine denies there was a confidentiality agreement, but its foreign minister has said that Kyiv wants to mend ties with South Korea.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth in London and Joyce Lee in Seoul; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • More than 176,000 tonnes of fuel, mostly diesel, were shipped from South Korean ports to Russia in July and August, aboard seven tankers—including three under UK/EU sanctions—via 14 voyages. (theguardian.com)
  • In August, South Korea accounted for approximately 31% (112,000 tonnes) of Russia’s seaborne petroleum-product imports, second only to India, as refinery output plummeted due to Ukrainian drone strikes. (en.h.ua)
  • While the shipments underscored gaps in sanctions enforcement and strained Seoul’s alignment with Kyiv, South Korea maintains that its actions comply with domestic law and continues to enforce export controls. (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did South Korean fuel exports impact Russia's fuel crisis?
South Korean exports made up 31% of Russia's fuel imports in August, easing shortages caused by Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries.
What triggered Russia's fuel crisis?
A series of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries reduced processing volumes, creating fuel shortages.
Did South Korean tankers under sanctions transport fuel to Russia?
Reports indicate that some tankers under Western sanctions were used to deliver South Korean fuel to Russia.
How has South Korea responded to reports of fuel exports to Russia?
South Korea's government stated it is strictly enforcing export controls against Russia and supports global efforts for peace in Ukraine.
What role did Ukraine's official sources play in disclosing the export data?
Ukraine's presidential commissioner for sanctions policy provided the export figures and emphasized the timing of the shipments relative to the fuel crisis.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Oil prices stable as market weighs supply risks, rising Middle East exports

Oil prices stable as market weighs supply risks, rising Middle East exports

Image for Fed's Daly: need for more hikes hinges on what happens with shocks

Fed's Daly: need for more hikes hinges on what happens with shocks

Image for EU envoys set to approve major new Russia sanctions on Wednesday

EU envoys set to approve major new Russia sanctions on Wednesday

Image for Drone sinks ship off Bulgaria, as fears grow about hybrid attacks by Russia

Drone sinks ship off Bulgaria, as fears grow about hybrid attacks by Russia

Image for Francis Halzen wins Nobel physics prize for Antarctic 'ghost particle' hunt

Francis Halzen wins Nobel physics prize for Antarctic 'ghost particle' hunt

Image for ASOS shares slide after hackers target online retailer

ASOS shares slide after hackers target online retailer

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for London stocks gain on softer oil, easing gilt yields; Defence shares fall
London stocks gain on softer oil, easing gilt yields; Defence shares fall
Image for World shares advance as oil falls, bond yields retreat
World shares advance as oil falls, bond yields retreat
Image for German bank board member to leave despite clean brothel loan probe
German bank board member to leave despite clean brothel loan probe
Image for Thousands of European wind and solar power systems exposed online, Dutch researchers say
Thousands of European wind and solar power systems exposed online, Dutch researchers say
Image for Oil prices fall nearly 2% as Middle East supply concerns ease
Oil prices fall nearly 2% as Middle East supply concerns ease
Image for France's Mistral launches AI model it says outperforms some Chinese rivals
France's Mistral launches AI model it says outperforms some Chinese rivals
Image for IEA to decide on details of diesel stocks release next week, sources say, as market confusion grows
IEA to decide on details of diesel stocks release next week, sources say, as market confusion grows
Image for EU Commission floats safeguards against democratic backsliding by new members
EU Commission floats safeguards against democratic backsliding by new members
Image for German group seeks to prevent role of Russia's Rosatom in nuclear project
German group seeks to prevent role of Russia's Rosatom in nuclear project
Image for Belgian strike prompts flight cancellations at Brussels Airport on Friday
Belgian strike prompts flight cancellations at Brussels Airport on Friday
Image for Mattel shares slip as investor urges strategic review
Mattel shares slip as investor urges strategic review
Image for A history of Warner Bros - from old Hollywood to streaming era
A history of Warner Bros - from old Hollywood to streaming era
View All Finance Posts