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Oil prices stable as market weighs supply risks, rising Middle East exports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil prices stable as market weighs supply risks, rising Middle East exports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Energy

Oil Prices Hold Steady as Market Weighs Supply Risks and Middle East Exports

By Scott DiSavino

Market Reactions to Middle East Supply and Export Developments

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices were steady on Tuesday after recovering earlier losses, as the market weighed increases in Middle Eastern crude exports and a planned Group of Seven release of emergency diesel and crude stockpiles against supply concerns related to attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

Brent futures were down 29 cents, or 0.3%, at $100.03 a barrel at 12:33 p.m. EDT (1633 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $89.59.

That put Brent on track for its lowest close since September 22.

Analyst Perspectives on Price Movements

"The price of the global crude benchmark, Brent, is once again toiling around $100/barrel, as its reasons for trading much beyond the psychological 3-digit mark are being eroded ... for now the assumption of more crude getting through has dampened price fervour," said John Evans, an analyst at oil broker PVM.

Middle East Export Volumes and Infrastructure

Export Data and Trends

Around 12 million barrels per day of crude oil and 2 million bpd of refined products — volumes needed to dampen price pressure — have left the Middle East on tankers in the last seven to 10 days, the CEO of commodity trading giant Vitol said on Tuesday.

Saudi Pipeline and Export Hub Updates

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday that oil pumped through the East-West Pipeline, which runs to the kingdom's Red Sea export hub of Yanbu, had reached 5.8 million barrels as of Tuesday morning.

Supply Disruption Risks

Recent Attacks and Security Concerns

Oil price declines, however, have been limited by the possibility of further Middle East supply disruptions.

Saudi Arabia's airports in Jazan and Najran were targeted in two attacks on Monday evening, injuring three people and causing limited damage, the Saudi aviation authority said, as hostilities between the kingdom and Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis escalated.

The attacks occurred as Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces pressed a major offensive to retake territory from the Houthis, after weeks of rebel advances, with Riyadh stepping up airstrikes in support of the campaign.

Separately, the Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis.

Global Oil Stocks and Policy Responses

International Energy Agency and G7 Actions

OIL STOCKS AROUND THE WORLD

The International Energy Agency will meet next week to work out the details of a diesel stock release as market confusion grows over how many barrels Europe and the US plan to make available to address shortages and record-high prices, sources said.

The surge in diesel prices has turned the fuel, which underpins trucking, agriculture and industry, into a global political and economic concern. The wars in Iran and Ukraine have curtailed exports and damaged refineries, helping drive the rise in prices.

Under pressure from US President Donald Trump, the Group of Seven major economies agreed on Friday to release 100 million barrels of diesel and crude oil from emergency reserves and pledged to refrain from imposing energy export restrictions.

The G7, however, did not provide a breakdown of the volumes of crude, diesel and other products to be released, or say which countries would participate.

Production and Demand Projections

With the war in Iran disrupting the flow of Middle East oil supplies, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected on Tuesday that world petroleum production would drop from a record 106.3 million bpd in 2025 to 101.1 million bpd in 2026, and world oil demand will drop from a record 104.4 million bpd in 2025 to 102.4 million bpd in 2026.

In 2027, however, EIA projected world oil supply and demand would rise back to record highs of 109.6 million bpd of production and 104.6 million bpd of consumption.

US Oil Storage and Inventory Trends

Weekly Storage Reports

In the US, meanwhile, the oil market was watching for weekly storage reports from the American Petroleum Institute trade group on Tuesday and the EIA on Wednesday.

Analyst Estimates and Historical Comparisons

Analysts estimated energy firms added 1.8 million barrels of crude to US storage during the week ended October 2. 

If correct, it would mark the first time since August that crude stocks increased for three weeks in a row and compare with an increase of 3.7 million barrels in the same week last year and an average increase of 1.7 million barrels over the past five years (2021 to 2025). [EIA/S] [API/S]

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Alex Lawler in London; Additional reporting by Sumit Saha in Bengaluru and Emily Chow in Singapore; Editing by Joe Bavier, Paul Simao and Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent traded around $100/barrel, buoyed by expectations of increased Middle Eastern exports despite ongoing Houthi attacks (live.euronext.com)
  • Vitol’s CEO reported approximately 12 million bpd of crude and 2 million bpd of refined products have left the Middle East in the past week, helping ease market tightness (economia.uol.com.br)
  • G7 countries agreed to release 100 million barrels of diesel and crude from emergency reserves through the IEA, with implementation details to be finalized at an IEA meeting Oct 14–15 (fidelity.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are oil prices stable despite Middle East tensions?
Oil prices stabilized as increased Middle East exports and planned G7 stockpile releases balanced ongoing regional supply risks.
How much oil and refined products have left the Middle East recently?
Around 12 million barrels of crude oil and 2 million barrels per day of refined products have left the Middle East in the last 7 to 10 days.
What impact did the Houthi attacks have on the oil market?
Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure raised supply concerns, but oil prices saw limited declines due to increased exports.
What did the Group of Seven agree regarding oil reserves?
The G7 agreed to release 100 million barrels of diesel and crude oil from emergency reserves to address shortages and high prices.
What is the EIA's oil production and demand outlook?
The EIA projects world oil production and demand will drop from record highs in 2025 to 2026, then rise back to new records in 2027.

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