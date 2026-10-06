GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Scene depicting the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike that killed Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza that claimed the lives of Al Jazeera journalists, including Anas Al Sharif. This tragic event highlights the ongoing conflict and its impact on press freedom.
Finance

German group seeks to prevent role of Russia's Rosatom in nuclear project

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Energy Germany Russia Nuclear

German Group Seeks Court Block of Rosatom-Linked Nuclear Plant Expansion

Legal Challenge Against Nuclear Plant Expansion in Germany

Oct 6 (Reuters) - German environmental organisation BUND said on Tuesday that it plans to ask a court to stop the planned expansion of a nuclear fuel plant that would allow cooperation with Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom.

BUND's Legal Actions and Concerns

• BUND said it would seek an emergency injunction to prevent the project from proceeding while its lawsuit against Lower Saxony, the state that initially approved the expansion, is considered by the courts.

Environmental Impact Assessment Doubts

• The group said it had serious doubts about the legality of the environmental impact assessment underpinning the approval by the state.

Collaboration and Wider Implications

Anti-Nuclear Campaign Group Involvement

• Anti-nuclear campaign group .ausgestrahlt, which is collaborating with BUND on the case, warned that Rosatom could establish a foothold in Germany before the courts reach a final decision.

Strategic Importance of the Lingen Fuel Plant

• Located in northwestern Germany, the Lingen fuel plant is one of the country's last remaining facilities linked to the nuclear fuel cycle.

Potential Test for Berlin's Energy Policy

• The case could become a test of Berlin's willingness and ability to keep Russian state-backed companies out of strategically sensitive parts of its energy sector.

Government and Operator Responses

Federal Environment Ministry's Stance

• Germany's federal environment ministry reiterated its opposition to cooperation with Rosatom, but said the appropriate response would be EU sanctions on Russia's nuclear sector, for which there is currently not enough support among EU member states.

Awaiting Comments from Stakeholders

• Plant operator ANF, Rosatom and the state environment ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Cian Muenster, editing by Friederike Heine and Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • BUND alleges that the environmental impact assessment and approval process by Lower Saxony were flawed and lacked proper disclosure of Rosatom’s involvement, threatening legal validity of the project (tagesschau.de).
  • The project risks allowing Rosatom a strategic foothold in Germany’s nuclear infrastructure, raising fears of espionage, sabotage and geopolitical leverage (bund-niedersachsen.de).
  • Although Germany’s federal environment ministry opposes Rosatom cooperation, its remedy lies at EU level; there is currently no consensus among member states for sanctions targeting Russia’s civil nuclear sector (de.euronews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is BUND opposing the nuclear fuel plant expansion in Germany?
BUND is opposing the expansion due to legal concerns with the environmental impact assessment and the potential involvement of Russia's Rosatom.
What action is BUND taking against the nuclear project?
BUND plans to seek an emergency injunction to halt the project while its lawsuit against the state's approval is considered.
What role does Rosatom have in the German nuclear project?
Rosatom could cooperate in the expanded project, raising concerns about Russian influence in Germany's energy sector.
What is the German federal environment ministry's stance on the project?
The ministry opposes cooperation with Rosatom and suggests that EU sanctions on Russia's nuclear sector are needed, although there is not enough EU support.
Where is the nuclear fuel plant located?
The plant is located in Lingen, northwestern Germany, and is one of the country's last nuclear fuel facilities.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for France's Mistral launches AI model it says outperforms some Chinese rivals

France's Mistral launches AI model it says outperforms some Chinese rivals

Image for Drone sinks ship off Bulgaria, as fears grow about hybrid attacks by Russia

Drone sinks ship off Bulgaria, as fears grow about hybrid attacks by Russia

Image for IEA to decide on details of diesel stocks release next week, sources say, as market confusion grows

IEA to decide on details of diesel stocks release next week, sources say, as market confusion grows

Image for EU Commission floats safeguards against democratic backsliding by new members

EU Commission floats safeguards against democratic backsliding by new members

Image for Belgian strike prompts flight cancellations at Brussels Airport on Friday

Belgian strike prompts flight cancellations at Brussels Airport on Friday

Image for Mattel shares slip as investor urges strategic review

Mattel shares slip as investor urges strategic review

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for A history of Warner Bros - from old Hollywood to streaming era
A history of Warner Bros - from old Hollywood to streaming era
Image for Euro bounces as falling French bond yields temper debt concerns
Euro bounces as falling French bond yields temper debt concerns
Image for Google fights £1 billion UK lawsuit over app store fees in latest Big Tech case
Google fights £1 billion UK lawsuit over app store fees in latest Big Tech case
Image for EU to delay methane emissions rules for one year and no more, energy chief says
EU to delay methane emissions rules for one year and no more, energy chief says
Image for Francis Halzen wins Nobel physics prize for Antarctic 'ghost particle' hunt
Francis Halzen wins Nobel physics prize for Antarctic 'ghost particle' hunt
Image for Hungary government proposes wealth tax on ultra-rich
Hungary government proposes wealth tax on ultra-rich
Image for German bank board member to leave despite clean brothel loan probe
German bank board member to leave despite clean brothel loan probe
Image for World shares advance as oil falls, bond yields retreat
World shares advance as oil falls, bond yields retreat
Image for Germany to order four more TKMS frigates for $6.3 billion, document shows
Germany to order four more TKMS frigates for $6.3 billion, document shows
Image for Capital Calls and Distribution Waterfalls: How Private Equity Fund Administration Actually Works
Capital Calls and Distribution Waterfalls: How Private Equity Fund Administration Actually Works
Image for No plague cases detected in Siberia, Russia says, and locals play down scare
No plague cases detected in Siberia, Russia says, and locals play down scare
Image for Planned Moldova-Romania power line to be named after Trump
Planned Moldova-Romania power line to be named after Trump
View All Finance Posts