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Thousands of European wind and solar power systems exposed online, Dutch researchers say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Thousands of European Wind and Solar Power Systems Risk Cyberattacks

By Stephanie van den Berg and Toby Sterling

Exposure of Renewable Energy Systems to Cyber Threats

THE HAGUE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Thousands of administrative systems at wind and solar power parks in Europe are exposed to the internet, potentially giving attackers access to interfaces that can stop turbines and raising the risk of sabotage, Dutch researchers warned on Tuesday.

Types of Exposed Systems

The exposed systems included administrative and login interfaces as well as operational interfaces showing data and controls.

Potential for Full Control

However, one of the researchers, Soufian El Yadmani, from internet-scanning company Modat, told Reuters that researchers believed full control would have been possible in the case of around 181 sites.

Live Data and Control Interfaces

One turbine's web page showed live data, "Start, Stop and Reset" buttons and the turbine's location, the research said. Some systems controlled several turbines or a whole farm.

"What we can map in hours, an attacker can map in hours too," the report said. The researchers urged operators to take admin interfaces off the internet immediately.

Regional Exposure and Security Concerns

Spanish Solar, German Wind Most Exposed

SPANISH SOLAR, GERMAN WIND MOST EXPOSED

The findings come amid concerns about Europe's critical infrastructure, which has faced suspected sabotage and cyberattacks frequently attributed by Western governments to Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Russia denies any involvement. 

Artificial Intelligence and Escalating Threats

Last month, Dutch intelligence agencies, police and prosecutors warned that artificial intelligence was accelerating the threat.

El Yadmani and Bouke van Laethem of the Dutch National Cyber Security Centre presented their findings on Tuesday at the ONE Conference in The Hague.

Critical Infrastructure Risks

Turbines or arrays closely linked to public infrastructure were a special concern, El Yadmani said. "If you can turn off the energy within the city or the airport, imagine that at a larger scale."

Research Findings and Statistics

Number of Exposed Systems

Using machine learning to sort and cluster data, the pair said they identified 8,547 internet-facing systems they could link to at specific solar parks (7,942) and wind farms (605) in 35 European countries, which should not have been exposed to the internet.

Most of the systems found were admin pages with login screens. 

Country Breakdown

Spain had the most exposed solar systems, with 2,766, followed by Greece with 1,860, they said. 

Germany has Europe's most installed solar capacity, and 672 exposed solar systems. However it had the most exposed wind systems with 212, with Italy close behind at 192. The researchers said the rankings partly reflected where they had been able to link systems to specific sites. 

Responses and Notable Incidents

Authorities' Reactions

The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity could not immediately comment. Authorities in Germany, Italy and Spain did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Historical Example of Cyberattack

The report listed among its sources the Polish cybersecurity team CERT Polska's analysis of a December 2025 attack on 30 wind and solar sites in Poland, an example of the potential threat.

(Reporting by Stephanie van der Berg and Toby Sterling; Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Approximately 8,547 admin and control systems in 35 European countries are internet‑exposed, allowing access to turbine controls.
  • Researchers estimate full control was plausible at around 181 sites, posing serious sabotage threats.
  • Spain (solar), Greece, Germany (wind), and Italy rank highest for exposed systems; operators urged to immediately remove admin interfaces from the internet.
  • CERT Polska’s December 29 2025 Poland cyber‑attack on 30+ renewable sites underscores real danger of exploited exposed systems.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many European wind and solar systems are exposed online?
Researchers found 8,547 internet-facing systems across 35 European countries exposed online.
What risks do exposed wind and solar systems present?
Exposed systems can allow attackers to access administrative controls and potentially stop turbines, raising the risk of sabotage.
Which European countries have the most exposed systems?
Spain, Greece, and Germany have the most exposed solar and wind systems according to the research.
What did the researchers recommend to mitigate these vulnerabilities?
Researchers urged operators to remove admin interfaces from the internet immediately to prevent potential cyberattacks.
Have there been previous attacks on wind and solar energy sites in Europe?
Yes, a December 2025 attack on 30 wind and solar sites in Poland was cited as an example of the threat.

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